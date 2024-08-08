Halas Intrigue podcast: Bears' Caleb Williams set to hit the field
The rookie quarterback is expected to play Saturday against the Bills.
Caleb Williams is playing for the Bears on Saturday. So what should we expect? Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser break it down.
New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Luminary, Amazon Music and Spotify.
