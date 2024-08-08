The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 8, 2024
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue podcast: Bears' Caleb Williams set to hit the field

The rookie quarterback is expected to play Saturday against the Bills.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears and his teammates warm up prior to the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game against the Houston Texans at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on Aug. 1, 2024, in Canton, Ohio.

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is expected to make his NFL debut in Saturday’s preseason game against the Bills.

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Share

Caleb Williams is playing for the Bears on Saturday. So what should we expect? Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser break it down.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Luminary, Amazon Music and Spotify.

Share
Next Up In Chicago Bears
Healthy Tremaine Edmunds ahead of 2023 schedule already
Bears' longtime avoidance of 'Hard Knocks' looks silly after favorable first episode
Bears guard Nate Davis downgraded to 'week-to-week' after setback
Nick Foles, Super Bowl MVP who struggled with Bears, is retiring
Bears to play starters, including QB Caleb Williams making his debut, in preseason game vs. Bills
Bears training camp: QB Caleb Williams has rough end to practice with 2 interceptions
The Latest
Blue covered masts and white colored cables of the Greyhound bus terminal station at 630 W. Harrison in Chicago.
La Voz Chicago
Greyhound dejará de operar en el centro a mediados de septiembre, por lo que la Ciudad de Chicago debe actuar ya
La Municipalidad no ha ofrecido una alternativa viable con alojamiento interior.
By David Struett
 
White Sox manager Pedro Grifol.
La Voz Chicago
Tras una mala racha, los White Sox despiden al manager Pedro Grifol
Muchos fanáticos están señalando al dueño Jerry Reinsdorf en lugar de Grifol.
By Steve Greenberg  and Daryl Van Schouwen
 
CPD-03.JPG
La Voz Chicago
Hombre sufre quemaduras en todo el cuerpo luego de caer sobre rieles de tren
Saltó de una plataforma de tren de la Línea Roja de la CTA y cayó sobre el tercer riel electrificado.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Noah Lyles, of the United States, rests on the track following the men's 200-meters final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France.
Olympic Sports
Noah Lyles wins bronze in Olympic 200 meters, says he has COVID-19
After crossing the line third for the second straight Olympics, Lyles fell to his back and writhed around in pain, staying down for nearly 30 seconds before getting up, asking for water and getting to a wheelchair.
By AP
 
CPD-01.JPG
Chicago
Woman fatally crushed at O'Hare Airport conveyer belt
The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not identified the woman.
By Mary Norkol
 