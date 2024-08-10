The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 10, 2024
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue podcast: Caleb Williams shines in Bears debut

The rookie quarterback looked good in his first NFL game.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Bears quarterback Caleb Williams looks to throw during the first half of a preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Aug. 10, 2024, in Orchard Park, New York.

Adrian Kraus/AP

From Buffalo, Patrick Finley and Mark Potash break down Caleb Williams’ promising NFL debut.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Luminary, Amazon Music and Spotify.

Bears Bills Football
Bears
Bears' Velus Jones 'positive' in debut at running back
The Bears third-year wide receiver gained 34 yards on six carries, including a four-yard touchdown and 19-yard run to culminate a one-week tryout in the backfield. Coach Matt Eberflus did not rule out the experiment continuing next week.
By Mark Potash
 
Houston Texans v Pittsburgh Steelers
Bears
Bears QB Caleb Williams debuts, but Justin Fields and Mitch Trubisky are never too far away
Justin Fields took the field in something other than a navy and orange game uniform for the first time in his NFL career Friday.
By Patrick Finley
 
Bears Bills Football
Bears
Rookie Austin Booker comes up big for Bears' defense
The short-handed starting defense held the Bills to a field goal in two drives, but reserves came up with splash plays in the 33-6 victory.
By Mark Potash
 

Mallory and Dansby Swanson
Cubs
Cubs' Dansby Swanson marvels over gold medalist Mallory Swanson's Olympic achievement
Mallory Swanson scored the winning goal in the United States women’s soccer team’s gold medal match against Brazil.
By Maddie Lee
 
Screenshot 2024-08-10 at 5.29.43 PM.png
Crime
2 dead, 2 wounded in Woodridge shooting
Police were called to a townhouse in the 3500 block of 83rd Street about 9 p.m. Friday, where they found two people shot to death. A third man, believed to be the shooter, was wounded.
By Daily Herald
 
Chicago Bears v Buffalo Bills
Bears
Bears QB Caleb Williams, 'having a blast,' gives reason for hope in NFL debut
The quarterback did something in his NFL debut Saturday more impressive than leading the Bears to field goals on each of his two possessions.
By Patrick Finley
 
CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 19: A FedEx jet sits at the company's facility at O'Hare International Airport on September 19, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. In 2013, 67 million passengers passed through O'Hare, another 20 million passed through Chicago's Midway Airport, and the two airports combined moved more than 1.4 million tons of air cargo. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 513868595
Suburban Chicago
South suburban airport could bring over $1 billion in economic activity, per report
A study from the Illinois Economic Policy Institute, a think tank with ties to organized labor, found that building a cargo-focused airport in the south suburbs would create around 6,300 total jobs. But not everyone is on board.
By Andrew Adams Capitol News Illinois
 
Members of the Empiire Dance Company perform during the 95th annual Bud Billiken Parade along South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Bronzeville, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
News
Energized crowd turns out for Bud Billiken Parade: 'It's the bond. It's the tumbling. It's the food.'
Now in its 95th year, the back-to-school parade in Bronzeville continues a tradition of celebrating young people through music, dance, food and a shared sense of community.
By Erica Thompson
 