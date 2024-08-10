Halas Intrigue podcast: Caleb Williams shines in Bears debut
The rookie quarterback looked good in his first NFL game.
From Buffalo, Patrick Finley and Mark Potash break down Caleb Williams’ promising NFL debut.
New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Luminary, Amazon Music and Spotify.
Latest on the Bears
The Bears third-year wide receiver gained 34 yards on six carries, including a four-yard touchdown and 19-yard run to culminate a one-week tryout in the backfield. Coach Matt Eberflus did not rule out the experiment continuing next week.
Justin Fields took the field in something other than a navy and orange game uniform for the first time in his NFL career Friday.
The short-handed starting defense held the Bills to a field goal in two drives, but reserves came up with splash plays in the 33-6 victory.
The Latest
The quarterback did something in his NFL debut Saturday more impressive than leading the Bears to field goals on each of his two possessions.
Now in its 95th year, the back-to-school parade in Bronzeville continues a tradition of celebrating young people through music, dance, food and a shared sense of community.