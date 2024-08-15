Halas Intrigue podcast: Joe, meet Caleb
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow talks Caleb Williams.
After the Bears-Bengals’ joint practice, Joe Burrow talked about what’s facing Caleb Williams this year. Mark Potash and Patrick Finley break it down.
New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Luminary, Amazon Music and Spotify.
‘I think once you’ve been through the things that he’s been through, that I’ve been through, I think you understand it,’ Burrow said.
“Pushing the Pile,” which debuts Monday, features Long and analyst Mike Renner. They’ll appear on the “NFL on CBS” YouTube page at 8:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday and wherever podcasts are available.
Coach Matt Eberflus opted to play Williams after going through a joint practice with the Bengals.
