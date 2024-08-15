Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
Thursday, August 15, 2024
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue podcast: Joe, meet Caleb

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow talks Caleb Williams.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Bears QB Caleb Williams and Bengals QB Joe Burrow

“He’s going to be a really good player,” Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said of Bears QB Caleb Williams. “I’m excited to watch him.”

Rich Barnes/Getty Images (Williams), Terrance Williams/AP (Burrow)

After the Bears-Bengals’ joint practice, Joe Burrow talked about what’s facing Caleb Williams this year. Mark Potash and Patrick Finley break it down.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Luminary, Amazon Music and Spotify.

Latest on the Bears
Joe Burrow
Bears
Joe Burrow: Bears QB Caleb Williams will survive, and thrive, in the rookie rollercoaster
‘I think once you’ve been through the things that he’s been through, that I’ve been through, I think you understand it,’ Burrow said.
By Patrick Finley
 
Kyle Long (75) celebrates after the Bears beat the Buccaneers 48-10 in Sept. 2018.
Sports Media
Ex-Bears OL Kyle Long to launch NFL podcast through CBS Sports
“Pushing the Pile,” which debuts Monday, features Long and analyst Mike Renner. They’ll appear on the “NFL on CBS” YouTube page at 8:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday and wherever podcasts are available.
By Jeff Agrest
 
BEARS-072424-36.jpg
Bears
Bears to play QB Caleb Williams, starters vs. Bengals in preseason game Saturday
Coach Matt Eberflus opted to play Williams after going through a joint practice with the Bengals.
By Jason Lieser
 

