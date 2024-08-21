Halas Intrigue podcast: Talking defensive ends, rebuilds and Caleb Williams
The Bears will wrap up the preseason Thursday night (7:20 p.m., Fox-32) against the Chiefs in Kansas City.
Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser debate how badly the Bears need a defensive end and what to watch for in Thursday’s preseason finale against the Chiefs.
New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Luminary, Amazon Music and Spotify.
Latest on the Bears
Caleb Williams and Bagent both believe in setting goals.
The show implied that general manager Ryan Poles was unwilling to give Judon the guaranteed money he wanted, and the Patriots sent him to the Falcons on Aug. 14.
Coach Matt Eberflus said Williams and “a majority of starters” will not play against the Chiefs in the preseason finale Thursday, meaning Williams will play next in the season opener vs. the Titans on Sept. 8 at Soldier Field.
