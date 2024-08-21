Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue podcast: Talking defensive ends, rebuilds and Caleb Williams

The Bears will wrap up the preseason Thursday night (7:20 p.m., Fox-32) against the Chiefs in Kansas City.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Bears defensive end Montez Sweat defends against Cincinnati Bengals guard Cody Ford during the first half of a preseason game on Aug. 17, 2024, in at Soldier Field.

Kamil Krzaczynski/AP

Kamil Krzaczynski/AP

Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser debate how badly the Bears need a defensive end and what to watch for in Thursday’s preseason finale against the Chiefs.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Luminary, Amazon Music and Spotify.

Tyson Bagent throws a pass against the Raiders.
Bears
Backup or not, Bears QB Tyson Bagent embraces 'ridiculous, unbelievable aspirations'
Caleb Williams and Bagent both believe in setting goals.
By Patrick Finley
 
Cincinnati Bengals v Chicago Bears
Bears on ‘Hard Knocks’
'Hard Knocks' Episode 3 recap: Bears had trade in place for ex-Patriots pass rusher Matthew Judon
The show implied that general manager Ryan Poles was unwilling to give Judon the guaranteed money he wanted, and the Patriots sent him to the Falcons on Aug. 14.
By Jason Lieser
 
Cincinnati Bengals v Chicago Bears
Bears
It's full speed ahead to Week 1 for Bears QB Caleb Williams
Coach Matt Eberflus said Williams and “a majority of starters” will not play against the Chiefs in the preseason finale Thursday, meaning Williams will play next in the season opener vs. the Titans on Sept. 8 at Soldier Field.
By Mark Potash
 

DNCTu-082124-31.JPG
La Voz Chicago
Barack y Michelle Obama apoyan a Kamala Harris en la DNC de Chicago: ‘Sí, ella puede’
Los representantes del sur de Chicago recordaron las campañas presidenciales de Barack Obama y defendieron a Harris frente a un Donald Trump ‘quejumbroso’.
By Mitchell Armentrout  and Tina Sfondeles
 
Chicago police and pro-Palestinian demonstrators clash outside the Israeli consulate in the Loop on Tuesday. A police supervisor declared the demonstration unlawful and nearly 70 people were taken into custody.
La Voz Chicago
Manifestantes se enfrentan a la policía provocando docenas de detenciones en el West Loop
Un grupo que ha hecho alusión a los disturbios de la convención de 1968 protestó ante el consulado israelí, 500 W. Madison St., el martes por la noche.
By Tom Schuba Matthew Hendrickson , and 5 more
 
DNC Bootleg Merch
DNC 2024
‘Kamala is brat’: Chicago is ground zero for clever — and unofficial — DNC garb
DIY T-shirt makers, who have flocked to Chicago for the Democratic National Convention, are quickly ripping off themes from news headlines.
By Courtney Kueppers | WBEZ
 
IMG_7306.jpg
Crime
Escaped Mississippi detainee hides in ceiling of Near West Side restaurant for more than 15 hours
Joshua Zimmerman, 30, barricaded himself inside a restaurant in the 2300 block of West Madison Street about 4 p.m. Tuesday.
By Mohammad Samra
 
DNCPROTESTTues-082124-53
DNC 2024
Chicago’s top cop defends West Loop arrests as protest organizer calls officers ‘thugs’
Police clashed with demonstrators outside a rail station on Madison Street about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Dozens of people were taken into custody as police declared a mass arrest situation.
By Andy Grimm Sophie Sherry , and 4 more
 