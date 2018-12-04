1st baby born using uterus transplanted from deceased donor

This Dec. 15, 2017 photo provided by transplant surgeon Dr. Wellington Andraus shows the baby girl born to a woman with a uterus transplanted from a deceased donor at the Hospital das Clinicas of the University of Sao Paulo School of Medicine, Sao Paulo, Brazil, on the day of her birth. Nearly a year later, mother and baby are both healthy. | Courtesy Dr. Wellington Andraus via AP

LONDON — Brazilian doctors are reporting the world’s first baby born to a woman with a uterus transplanted from a deceased donor.

Eleven previous births have used a transplanted womb, but those were from a living donor. Experts said using uteruses from women who have died could make more transplants possible. Previous attempts in the Czech Republic, Turkey and the U.S. have failed.

The baby was delivered in Brazil last December, after the mother received a womb from a 45-year-old woman who died of a stroke. Nearly a year later, mother and baby are both healthy.

Details of the case were reported Tuesday in the journal Lancet.