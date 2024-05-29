The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Health Politics

With shortage of mental health workers, Chicago trains the public to try to prevent suicide

The Chicago Department of Public Health is focused on training city workers and people who live in areas with the highest suicide rates.

By  Kristen Schorsch | WBEZ Chicago
   
SHARE With shortage of mental health workers, Chicago trains the public to try to prevent suicide
Dr. Olusimbo Ige, the new commissioner for the Chicago Department Of Public Health.

Dr. Olusimbo Ige, the new commissioner for the Chicago Department Of Public Health, said the city wants residents to prepared for being “able to do something to protect their loved ones.” The Chicago Department of Public Health is training city workers and residents who live in neighborhoods with the highest suicide rates on how to spot the signs of suicide risk.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Michele Evans-Brock wants to be a messenger of sorts for one of the most vulnerable groups of people: those who are contemplating taking their own life.

She’s driven by personal experience.

“I have someone in my life who is near and dear to my heart,” Evans-Brock said. “I have some concerns. I don’t want to miss anything, because all too often someone tries to commit suicide — or they do — and family members and friends are like, ‘Oh my God, I didn’t see this coming.’”

But in hindsight, they saw it but didn’t recognize the signs, Evans-Brock continued. That could be someone who is getting their affairs in order, is depressed and hopeless or suddenly loses interest in their friends. They might have been fired from their job or expelled from school. In other cases, their spouse or child died, or they’re worried about getting punished.

Evans-Brock learned about these clues during a recent morning with about 40 people at the Harold Washington Library in downtown Chicago. They shared personal stories of their own attempts or those of their loved ones, and of people they they lost to suicide. They learned how to broach the delicate topic, how to persuade someone to stay alive and how to get them help.

Now, they are so-called gatekeepers who can help spot the signs to prevent suicide in their own communities.

“We don’t have enough clinicians to address the need across the city,” said Katherine Calderon, director of mental health operations with the Chicago Department of Public Health.

This is a way to fill in the gaps, Calderon said, since there’s a persistent shortage of mental health providers across the U.S.

Uptick in suicides

The Chicago Department of Public Health is training city workers and residents who live in neighborhoods with the highest suicide rates on how to spot the signs of suicide risk. They include Mount Greenwood and Calumet Heights on the South Side to Norwood Park on the Northwest Side.

Some of these areas are home to high numbers of city workers, including police officers and other frontline workers who are exposed to repeated trauma, said Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Olusimbo Ige.

The city’s latest prevention effort comes on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic, where such a drastic shift in our lives left many people feeling isolated. Countless people grieved for loved ones they lost to the virus.

“We want folks to feel like they can do something and equip them to be able to do something to protect their loved ones,” Ige said.

From 2018-22, white people made up the highest rates of Chicago residents who died by suicide, though there was an uptick among seniors 65 and older and Black residents during the pandemic, according to the Chicago public health department.

The city plans to expand access to mental health resources by reopening two city-run mental health centers by the end of the year, Ige said. That’s in addition to five city-run mental health centers now open. Ige also highlighted the vast network of private and nonprofit clinics across the city that treat people who are low-income or don’t have a way to pay for medical care, though a study last year showed barriers to receiving care at some of the health centers. Ige also encourages people to call the 9-8-8 crisis hotline.

Advocates including the Collaborative for Community Wellness have documented the lack of mental health providers across the city and the ripple effects on people who need help, such as long wait times to see a provider. They’ve pushed for Chicago to reopen mental health clinics that were closed under former Mayor Rahm Emanuel. Mayor Brandon Johnson campaigned on a pledge to do so. He often talks about his late brother Leon, who Johnson said struggled with addiction.

Janelle Goodwill, an assistant professor at the University of Chicago, studies mental health among Black Americans and has researched the suicide crisis in Chicago. She found that from 2015-2021, suicide rates across the city increased among Black men and women, Latino men and Asian women. In a recent op-ed, she highlighted that four of the six city-run mental health clinics that closed years ago were in Black and Latino neighborhoods.

Goodwill calls the city’s suicide prevention training an important step.

“I think that ultimately we have to get to the place where people who are experiencing suicide risk know where to go, have access to get there, and where they can maintain treatment irrespective of insurance status,” Goodwill said. “Cost is one of the primary barriers to mental health treatment.”

The impact of prevention training

Back inside the library, Evans-Brock said she feels empowered by the training. She plans to spread her newfound knowledge to churches and other community places. She said her outgoing personality and her Christian faith compel her to reach out to even strangers.

“I want to make sure that I say the right things so that someone who feels like they’re hopeless or feels like they’re alone that when I walk away … they heard and they received that you’re not alone,” said Evans-Brock, an administrative assistant at the Chicago public health department. “You have everything to live for.”

Here is a schedule of suicide prevention training around Chicago.

Kristen Schorsch covers public health and Cook County government for WBEZ.

Next Up In News
Accused Highland Park parade shooter appears in court as 2nd anniversary of attack nears
$27 million streetscape project will transform Logan Square, officials say
Woman, 45, killed and several hurt in Elk Grove Village wreck
Illinois House ekes out $53.1 billion budget, hits state with more than $700 million in tax hikes
Albert Ruddy, Oscar-winning producer of 'The Godfather' and 'Million Dollar Baby,' dies at 94
Man with gunshot wound dies after taking himself to Holy Cross Hospital
The Latest
A “corn design tiara,” circa 1900, made of horn and moonstone by Fred James Partridge, is displayed as part of the new exhibit, “Chicago Collects: Jewelry in Perspective” at the Driehaus Museum in River North, Wednesday, May 22, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Entertainment and Culture
A collection of jewelry — one of the city's best-kept secrets — finally comes into the light
“Chicago Collects: Jewelry In Perspective” at the Driehaus Museum highlights jewels from the late 17th century to present day.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Scottie Scheffler
Golf
Prosecutors drop charges against golfer Scottie Scheffler
Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell said his team reviewed the case in a “thorough and expeditious manner” and found that Scheffler’s account of the incident being a big misunderstanding was corroborated by the evidence.
By Associated Press
 
Steelers Football
Bears
Justin Fields: kickoff return idea 'funny to me'
The notion that the quarterback could return kickoffs for the Steelers was “interpreted ... wrong,” the quarterback told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
By Patrick Finley
 
Eisenhower senior AJ Abrams poses during football season.
High School Football
Eisenhower's AJ Abrams impresses in football, basketball and track
For most of his life, Abrams was all basketball, all the time.
By Mike Clark
 
Kansas City Chiefs v Chicago Bears
Bears
Former Bears RB Tarik Cohen, out since 2020, signs with Aaron Rodgers' Jets
Jets coach Robert Saleh envisions potential for Cohen to be a major factor as a kick returner as the NFL implements a new kickoff format.
By Jason Lieser
 