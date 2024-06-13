The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 13, 2024
Ascension says hackers stole hospital patient info

The attacker infiltrated the hospital network after an employee accidentally downloaded a malicious file, according to Ascension.

By  David Struett
   
Ascension Resurrection hospital on Chicago's Northwest Side.

Ascension, which operates Resurrection at 7435 W Talcott Ave., says patient data was stolen in a cyberattack in May.

Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times file

Cybercriminals stole data about patients in a ransomware attack that forced Ascension to revert to using paperwork last month, the hospital system said.

Data was stolen from seven of its nearly 25,000 servers across the country, Ascension said in a statement posted Wednesday. Some stolen files contained health data and personally identifiable information.

Ascension said there is no evidence that data was stolen from its electronic health records, which contains full patient records.

The hospital system said it doesn’t know exactly which patients were affected in the May 8 attack. As a precaution, Ascension is offering all patients free credit monitoring and identity theft protection services through its call center at 1-888-498-8066.

Earlier this week, Ascension said it restored electronic record systems to its Illinois hospitals. The hospital group operates 150 sites of care and more than a dozen hospitals in Illinois, including Ascension Resurrection in Chicago, St. Alexius in Hoffman Estates and Alexian Brothers in Elk Grove Village.

Cybercriminals are targeting hospital systems more often, with attacks nearly doubling between 2018 and 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The Biden administration last month announced plans to require cybersecurity standards for hospitals after a hack of Change Healthcare, part of UnitedHealth Group Inc., exposed the data of 100 million Americans.

At least two other hospital systems in the Chicago area have been attacked this year. The University of Chicago Medical Center said it was victim of a hack that may have exposed patient data in late May. A January hack of Lurie Children’s Hospital took down its phone, email and computer system for six weeks.

The Sun-Times reported Monday that federal authorities have opened a criminal investigation into a hack of the Cook County hospital system that potentially affected 1.2 million patients. One class-action lawsuit notes that the county health system learned of the problem in July 2023 but did not notify patients for three months.

