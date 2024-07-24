The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Bike ride from Skokie to Logan Square shows people of all abilities can ride

The ride was hosted by Envision Unlimited, a service provider for more than 4,500 people with developmental disabilities in Illinois. Participants included Envision’s members — adults with intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities.

By  Kaitlin Washburn
   
Members of Envision Unlimited, a service provider for people with developmental disabilities, ride bicycles on The 606 trail with cross-country cyclists from fraternity Pi Kappa Phi’s The Ability Experience as part of their annual Journey of Hope ride from the West Coast to Washington D.C., Wednesday, July 24, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Members of Envision Unlimited, a service provider for people with developmental disabilities, ride bicycles on The 606 trail on Wednesday with cross-country cyclists from fraternity Pi Kappa Phi’s The Ability Experience.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Cyclists rode from Skokie to Logan Square Wednesday morning to empower people living with disabilities to be more confident, mobile and independent.

Some riders rode all the way from Skokie to Envision’s Westtown community center in Logan Square at 1801 N. Spaulding Ave. Other riders rode from the center to the western end of the 606 Trail to meet up with the group doing the longer ride.

Anthony Berrafato was one of the Envision members to make the journey all the way from Skokie. His confidence on the bike has grown since joining the cycling program.

His favorite part on Wednesday was getting to see his old neighborhood in Skokie.

“I love to ride fast,” Berrafato said, adding that he could easily get back on the bike and keep riding.

Jenny Achuthan, a volunteer with Envision since 2017, rode a tandem bike with Berrafato during last year’s Bike the Drive, a 30-mile trek up and down DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

The two achieved Berrafato’s goal to do all 30 miles, a feat for anyone. He also rode in the front on the tandem bike, the spot the stronger rider takes.

“He told me after that I wasn’t pedaling fast enough,” Achuthan said.

Wednesday’s ride is one of several rides hosted each summer by Envision. It also included riders with Journey of Hope, an annual cross-country bike ride that raises awareness for disabilities.

“A lot of times our members are told no or do less. And their area of comfort tends to shrink,” said David Pufundt, a program coordinator with Envision. “With the bike program, they’re able to push beyond their comfort zone. You don’t have to have experience, all you have to have is the desire to try.”

David Pufundt (front), who runs the adaptive cycling program at Envision Unlimited, a service provider for people with developmental disabilities, rides a tandem bicycle with Envision member Anthony Berrafato on The 606 trail, alongside cross-country cyclists from fraternity Pi Kappa Phi’s The Ability Experience as part of their annual Journey of Hope ride from the West Coast to Washington D.C., Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

David Pufundt (front), who runs the adaptive cycling program at Envision Unlimited, rides a tandem bicycle with Envision member Anthony Berrafato on The 606 trail on Wednesday.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A part of Envision’s mission is to provide adults with developmental disabilities opportunities they might not otherwise be able to access, like cycling.

Pufundt runs Envision’s adaptive cycling program, which started in 2017 with two donated tandem bikes. It’s since grown to a fleet of over 40 bikes, monthly community rides during the summer and weekly rides from April to October on the 606 Trail and at Big Marsh Park on the Far South Side. About 80 members participate each year.

“Over time, we discovered there were a number of members who were really interested in learning how to ride,” said Suzanne Ross, chief external affairs officer.

So they brought in an array of bikes that work for people of any ability, including traditional two-wheel bikes, more tandem bikes, recumbent bikes, adult tricycles and a “duet” bike, a regular bike with a wheelchair at the front.

“We are proving that anyone can get on a bike,” said Mark McHugh, Envision’s president.

Envision members and volunteers lined a section of the 606 to cheer on the riders with cowbells and noisemakers.

Trevell Jordan, an Envision member, was excited to get going Wednesday morning.

“I have been riding since I was a kid. Now I’m riding bikes all the time,” Jordan said. “I like to bike with my friends. Today, what I look forward to is trying my best.”

Trevell Jordan, a member of Envision Unlimited, a service provider for people with developmental disabilities, gives high fives to cross-country cyclists from fraternity Pi Kappa Phi’s The Ability Experience after riding on The 606 trail in West Town, Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

Trevell Jordan, a member of Envision Unlimited, high-fives cross-country cyclists from fraternity Pi Kappa Phi’s The Ability Experience on Wednesday after riding on The 606 trail.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

