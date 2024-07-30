The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Health News Chicago

Cook County medical examiner's office could relocate to $15.5 million West Loop site

The office submitted a request to buy two buildings on a full city block at 325 N. Ashland Ave. and 1532 W. Fulton St. The office has been at its current location for over 40 years.

By  Kaitlin Washburn
   
The Cook County medical examiner's office is looking to move from the Harrison Street building that's been its home for more than 40 years to two buildings in the West Loop.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office is looking to move from the Harrison Street building that’s been its home for more than 40 years to two buildings in the West Loop.

Sun-Times file

Share

The Cook County medical examiner’s office is looking to move to new digs in the West Loop.

The office submitted a request to the Cook County Board of Commissioners to purchase two buildings on a full city block at 325 N. Ashland Ave. and 1532 W. Fulton St. for $15.5 million.

One building is 80,000 square feet, and the other is just over 20,000 square feet, according to the request. The buildings, not far from the office’s current location on the Near West Side, would be used as the medical examiner’s new facility.

The medical examiner’s office has been at its current location for more than 40 years. The county purchased the building at 2121 W. Harrison St. in 1979 for $9.4 million, according to Sun-Times archives.

The Harrison location, completed in April 1981, replaced the “overcrowded and obsolete office at 1828 W. Polk,” the Sun-Times reported in April 1979.

Related

The request to purchase the buildings on Ashland and Fulton was referred to the county’s asset management committee during the board’s July 25 meeting. Committee meetings will resume in September.

“After more than 40 years of operation at its current location, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office (MEO) is working with the County’s Bureau of Asset Management (BAM) to acquire a new location to accommodate a larger, modern facility that can meet the current requirements and evolving needs of the MEO for decades to come,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

“We look forward to working with the County’s Board of Commissioners to acquire a property suitable for a new state-of-the-art facility.”

The Harrison location is a storied one. A deadly 1995 heat wave in Chicago killed more than 700 people and sent thousands to hospitals. The medical examiner’s office was overwhelmed with bodies.

By the second day of the heat wave, bodies filled all 222 bays in the morgue, the Sun-Times reported. Seven refrigerated tractor-trailers in the office’s parking lot served as makeshift overflow storage.

It took until the third day of oppressive heat for the city to declare an emergency and begin a coordinated response. Then-Mayor Richard M. Daley was on vacation at the time in Grand Beach, Michigan.

That’s not the only time the morgue was overwhelmed with bodies. A 2012 Sun-Times investigation detailed complaints from staff about poor management and “sacrilegious” treatment of corpses. The paper learned that around 500 bodies were stuffed into a cooler made to hold 300.

Two years into her first term, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle called for an overhaul of the office. Several top officials resigned over the scandal, including the chief medical examiner at the time, Nancy Jones. The office lost its accreditation.

In 2006, federal authorities launched an investigation into the medical examiner’s hiring practices. The office had long been accused of a patronage hiring system, particularly when John Stroger was Cook County board president, according to Sun-Times archives.

The office joined modern times and computerized its operation about a decade ago under then-Chief Medical Examiner Stephen Cina. Before he took over the office in 2012, paper logbooks kept track of the bodies in the morgue.

Share
Next Up In News
Firefighters union denied permit to protest during Democratic National Convention
Quigley is a Pritzker fan, but says Harris should choose someone else for VP
'El Chapo' son hauled before judge in Chicago, attorney says there is 'no agreement' with U.S. authorities
City lawyers say Dexter Reed was stopped by Chicago cops over tinted windows, contradicting earlier claim
How does Mike Quigley spell ‘relief’? K-A-M-A-L-A
Trump's Chicago appearance sparks internal and external backlash from Black journalists group
The Latest
REEDPROTEST-041024-17.jpg
Dexter Reed Shooting
City lawyers say Dexter Reed was stopped by Chicago cops over tinted windows, contradicting earlier claim
The lawyers’ explanation for the deadly traffic stop was detailed in a court filing last week urging a federal judge to toss out key portions of a lawsuit filed by Reed’s mother after the March 21 gunfight with police in Humboldt Park.
By Tom Schuba  and Mary Norkol
 
U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley discusses the CTA’s $2.1 billion Red and Purple Modernization Phase One Project during a news conference near the Bryn Mawr Station in Edgewater on the North Side, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Fran Spielman Show
How does Mike Quigley spell ‘relief’? K-A-M-A-L-A
“I was concerned the president wouldn’t make the choice or that he would wait too long to make the choice,” U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley told the Sun-Times. “So I was willing, if there was a price, to pay it.”
By Fran Spielman
 
Kansas City Royals v Chicago White Sox - Game One
White Sox
White Sox trade infielder Paul DeJong to Royals for minor league reliever
DeJong led the Sox with 18 homers and 102 games played.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
President Donald Trump departs O’Hare International Airport
Politics
Trump's Chicago appearance sparks internal and external backlash from Black journalists group
Some members of the National Association of Black Journalists say Trump’s treatment of Black reporters during his presidential term should disqualify him from participating.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
BEARS-072424-45.JPG
Bears
Bears to meet up with Devin Hester at Hall on Wednesday
The Bears have a field trip planned for Wednesday afternoon — with a few special guests.
By Patrick Finley
 