National blood supply is running thin. Here's how to help keep it from hurting local health care.

The American Red Cross reported that its national blood supply is running low after blood drives were canceled because of summer heat.

Since July 1, the organization’s supply has fallen by more than 25%. Four blood drives in Illinois and over 100 others nationwide had to cancel because of high temperatures, the Red Cross said. Other seasonal obstacles such as travel and summer activities also have meant fewer people donating.

All those factors contributed to a shortfall of over 19,000 blood donations in July, the organization reported.

“At the same time, hospital demand for blood products remains strong,” a Red Cross spokesperson said. “Blood products are being sent to hospitals faster than donations are coming in.”

Chicago area hospitals contacted by the Sun-Times say the Red Cross shortage hasn’t impacted patient care, but they urge people to donate blood to ensure it doesn’t in the future.

Nationally, Type O inventory is so low that distributions of it are below what hospitals count on. Blood donors of all types — but especially those with type O blood — are urged to donate as soon as possible, the spokesperson said.

“It’s critical hospitals have both type O positive and O negative blood ready to go for patients in the most life-threatening situations,” said Dr. Eric Gehrie, executive physician director for the Red Cross, in the release. “Type O is especially important for victims of accidents and other trauma who are receiving emergency treatment.”

Extreme weather, both in the summer and the winter, can also threaten the blood supply, according to the Red Cross. Tropical storms and hurricanes that cause power outages and floods can also cause blood drives to cancel or low donor turnout.

There are seven Red Cross donation centers in Illinois, two of which are in the Chicago area. Several blood drives are held each week. They can be found by ZIP Code at: redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Vitalant also operates blood drives in the area. Some of the major hospitals also hold blood drives, such as Northwestern Medicine.

“Northwestern Medicine strongly encourages blood donations,” a hospital spokesperson said. “Patient care at Northwestern Memorial Hospital has not been affected. But we continue to work with our blood suppliers to maintain adequate supplies.”

At University of Chicago Medical Center, blood supplies also haven’t been significantly impacted, in part because of its in-house blood donation center.

Dr. Fatima Aldarweesh, the hospital’s associate medical director of blood bank and transfusion service, said the donations made directly to the hospital are critical for avoiding the impacts of a shortage.

“There are ongoing concerns about blood donations,” she said. Hospitals impacted by the shortage are needing to cancel non-emergency surgeries, ration blood and send patients to other hospitals, she added.

Part of the problem is fewer people make regular donations of blood, platelets and plasma, Aldarweesh said.

Another roadblock is the U.S. doesn’t have a universal blood supply system, unlike other countries. This means hospitals are dependent on major suppliers such as the Red Cross and on smaller suppliers such as for-profit companies or their own donation centers, Aldarweesh said.

Rush University Medical Center is also not experiencing a shortage, a spokesperson said.

Blood suppliers such as the Red Cross are calling on the U.S. Congress to reauthorize the Pandemic and All Hazards Preparedness Act and to include blood safety measures.

“People who decide to become regular donors would be extremely helpful,” Aldarweesh said. “Without blood, a hospital can’t operate.”