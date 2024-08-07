The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 7, 2024
Health Chicago Bronzeville

Cook County announces new health center near site of former Michael Reese Hospital

Cook County Health and the Cook County Bureau of Asset Management will invest $10 million in the new 26,000-square-foot health center near the site of the former Michael Reese Hospital.

By  Sophie Sherry
   
Rendering of the 26,000-square-foot Bronzeville Health Center at 467 E. 31st St., scheduled to open in early 2025.

The 26,000-square-foot Bronzeville Health Center at 467 E. 31st St. is scheduled to open in early 2025.

Provided

Share

Cook County Health will open a new medical center early next year in the Bronzeville neighborhood near the site of the former Michael Reese Hospital, officials announced Wednesday.

The Bronzeville Health Center at 467 E 31st St. will offer family medicine, mental health care and rehabilitation services.

“This is a particularly poignant moment — we’re located here on 31st Street in the shadows of the old Michael Reese Hospital campus to announce a new investment in the health of residents on the South Side of Chicago,” Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said at a news conference Wednesday.

Cook County Health and the Cook County Bureau of Asset Management will invest $10 million in the new 26,000-square-foot facility, Preckwinkle said. Once completed, the center will have 44 exam rooms and a gym for therapy services.

The county predicts the center will see 85,000 patients in its first year.

Preckwinkle said the new health center will help address “a deeply troubling disparity head-on,” citing a 2019 study that found a 30-year life expectancy gap between white residents in Streeterville and Black residents in Englewood.

“The health center holds the promise of not only addressing the immediate health needs of the community but also fostering long-term improvements in health outcomes on Chicago’s South Side,” Preckwinkle said.

Michael Reese Hospital closed in 2008, leaving a gap for health services in the South Side community. Cook County Commissioner Bill Lowry said the situation was worsened by the closure of six city-run mental health care facilities in 2012.

“Like physical health care, mental and behavioral health care is a right, not a privilege,” Lowry said. “We know that such treatment, it breeds violence prevention, it breeds safety and it breeds healthy living.”

In addition to mental health care, the Bronzeville Health Center will provide primary care for children and adults, management for chronic conditions, pregnancy care, extended physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy services.

The center is an extension of Provident Hospital, the first hospital in the nation owned and operated by African-Americans.

Cook County Health has invested more than $9 million in Provident Hospital over recent years to expand clinic services and modernize facilities, said Dr. Erik Mikaitis, interim CEO of Cook County Health.

The Bronzeville Health Center will be housed in a former Reese medical office building with a modernist design. Construction on the interior is underway and officials hope to be finished by early 2025.

Share
Next Up In News
Camión de carga atropella a mujer sobre la Avenida Ashland
Un cliente regular de un McDonald’s de Chicago ataca a empleados con un hacha
Pritzker calls for sheriff's resignation over Sonya Massey shooting
2 men shot, 1 fatally, in Garfield Park neighborhood
Madre llora por su hijo y un amigo que fueron baleados en Back of the Yards
Woman fatally struck by semi on Near West Side
The Latest
CPD-03.JPG
La Voz Chicago
Camión de carga atropella a mujer sobre la Avenida Ashland
El camión de carga la atropelló y fue trasladada al Hospital Stroger, donde fue declarada muerta.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The McDonald’s restaurant at 7832 S. Western Ave.
La Voz Chicago
Un cliente regular de un McDonald’s de Chicago ataca a empleados con un hacha
El hombre fue detenido después de una “pista anónima” de que lo habían visto en una estación de la CTA en el área, dijeron los fiscales.
By Matthew Hendrickson  and Sophie Sherry
 
Sean Evans is returning to the Chicago area, where he grew up.
Movies and TV
'Hot Ones' comes to Chicago on Aug. 28 for live event with Sean Evans
It’s open only to contest winners, who will get to play the game by sampling 10 spicy ‘Wings of Death.’
By Darel Jevens
 
John Schriffen
White Sox
Let's pause to consider just how bizarre Jerry Reinsdorf's White Sox are
From the historically bad baseball to the cringe-worthy TV broadcaster, it’s a lot for Sox fans.
By Rick Morrissey
 
Deputy Shooting 911 Response
Springfield
Pritzker calls for sheriff's resignation over Sonya Massey shooting
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday that Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell hired deputy Sean Grayson and failed in his duty.
By AP
 