The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 15, 2024
Health Money News

Biden administration says Medicare negotiated price discounts on 10 prescription drugs

The discounts will range from 38% to 79% when the negotiated prices take effect in 2026.

By  Ken Alltucker | USA Today
   
Bottles of Farxiga, Xarelto, Entresto, and Eliquis are grouped together on a counter inside the New City Halsted Pharmacy at 1460 N. Halsted St.

Farxiga, Xarelto, Entresto, and Eliquis seen at New City Halsted Pharmacy, 1460 N. Halsted St..

Scott Olson/Getty

Share

Older Americans on Medicare who take 10 widely-prescribed drugs such as Xarelto or Eliquis will get a break on the medications’ list prices beginning in 2026.

The Biden administration on Thursday announced Medicare negotiated discounts with pharmaceutical companies on 10 drugs prescribed to treat blood clots, cancer, heart disease, and diabetes. The drugs include Eliquis, Jardiance, Xarelto, Januvia, Farxiga, Entresto, Enbrel, Imbruvica, Stelara, and the insulins Fiasp and NovoLog.

The discounts will range from 38% to 79% when the negotiated prices take effect in 2026. The bargaining will save Medicare $6 billion when the price cuts are implemented in two years, according to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services estimates.

Medicare enrollees can expect to save $1.5 billion in out-of-pocket costs, HHS said.

The list price of Merck’s diabetes drug Januvia will be slashed to $113 for a 30-day supply, down from $527 as of 2023. Eliquis, a blood thinner from Bristol Myers Squibb and Pfizer, will cost $231 for a 30-day supply, down from $521. Consumers can see a list of the 10 discounted drugs on the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services website.

Under President Joe Biden’s 2022 climate and health legislation called the Inflation Reduction Act, Medicare was empowered to negotiate prices with pharmaceutical companies on a limited number of medications. Another 30 drugs will be selected over the next two years for negotiated prices that will be rolled out in 2027 and 2028.

“For the first time ever, Medicare negotiated directly with drug companies, and the American people are better off for it,” said Xavier Becerra, Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who delivered the tie-breaking vote in the Senate to pass the legislation in 2022, is expected to tout the cost savings for seniors in a campaign stop Thursday.

The discounts won’t apply to most working-age Americans insured through the workplace. An analysis by KFF, a private nonprofit health policy organization, found that of the 167 million people with employer health insurance, 3.4 million took one of 10 drugs negotiated by Medicare. Employers typically bargain for lower-cost prescription drugs through insurance companies and pharmacy managers.

Other provisions of the federal law allow Medicare enrollees to get recommended vaccines with no cost-sharing and limit out-of-pocket costs at $35 for covered insulin products. In 2025, enrollees in Medicare’s Part D drug plans will have their out-of-pocket expenses for prescriptions capped at $2,000 a year.

Share
Next Up In News
Get ready for DNC traffic: How to get around Chicago during the Democratic convention
Pangolin pup born at Brookfield Zoo Chicago
Man fatally stabbed in South Shore
'Midwest nice' cartoonist for The New Yorker is ready for Chicago and the DNC
'One-stop-shop' DMV opens in Melrose Park with expanded business services
Gena Rowlands, acting powerhouse and star of movies by her director-husband, John Cassavetes, dies
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-530.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Mom left our home but is slow to get her stuff out of here
She’s something of a hoarder, and many of her furniture and personal items are still at the house of her son and aggravated daughter-in-law.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Paul Noth-08.jpg
DNC 2024
'Midwest nice' cartoonist for The New Yorker is ready for Chicago and the DNC
Paul Noth, who contributes regularly to the magazine, has his pencil poised for the Democratic National Convention. He produces some of the nation’s sharpest political satire.
By Elly Fishman
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks about the announcement of the Democratic National Convention to be held in Chicago in August of 2024 during a press conference, Wednesday, April 12, 2023. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Columnists
As the world turns its gaze onto the DNC, how will Chicago be perceived — and misperceived?
Chicago’s reputation may be helped, or hurt, by conventions.
By Neil Steinberg
 
The interior of the new DMV+ facility in Melrose Park, which offers combined driver and vehicle services, according to the Illinois Secretary of State's office.
Springfield
'One-stop-shop' DMV opens in Melrose Park with expanded business services
The newly renovated west suburban DMV+ facility combines driver and vehicle services, and also offers business services that previously required a trip to either downtown Chicago or Springfield.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Thursday, August 15, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 