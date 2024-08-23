Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
Friday, August 23, 2024
New COVID vaccines were just approved: everything you need to know

The newest formula is targeted at the KP.2 strain of the virus, which has been circulating in recent months, according to the FDA.

By  Violet Miller
   
A nurse readies a shot of COVID-19 vaccine.

A new vaccine comes amid COVID-19 levels that are “higher than we’re used to seeing this time of year” as a result of a late summer surge, according to Dr. Sindhu Aderson, the central region medical director for Northwestern Medicine Immediate Care.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The Food and Drug Administration approved a third, updated version of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and Moderna on Thursday, and the vaccine could be released to the public in the coming days.

Here’s what Chicagoans need to know.

Who can get it?

Unvaccinated children between 6 months to 4 years old can get three doses of the new Pfizer vaccine or two doses of the new Moderna vaccine, according to the FDA. Children of the same age who were previously vaccinated against COVID-19 can get one or two doses of either, while children 5 to 11 can get a single dose.

Those who are at least 12 years old can get a single dose of the updated Comirnaty or Spikevax vaccine, according to the FDA.

For anyone 5 or older, the new shot should come at least two months after the previous one.

“Given waning immunity of the population from previous exposure to the virus and from prior vaccination, we strongly encourage those who are eligible to consider receiving an updated COVID-19 vaccine to provide better protection,” Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in a statement.

Where and when can I get it?

CVS and Walgreens are accepting appointments ahead of the vaccine’s release. CVS will offer shots in the next few days for walk-in or scheduled appointments. Walgreens has said the new vaccine would be available beginning Sept. 6.

Dr. Sindhu Aderson, the central region medical director for Northwestern Medicine Immediate Care, said the new vaccines will be available at immediate care clinics sometime in the next month, though they have yet to receive specific dates.

The Chicago Department of Public Health suggests individuals check with their providers about when vaccines will become available and said it will share information about how to access the vaccines without insurance “as it becomes available.”

Will I have to pay for it?

While the CDC’s Bridge Access Program — which provided free COVID-19 vaccines to uninsured and underinsured adults — has ended, preventive care is usually covered by insurance, according to Aderson. She said patients should call providers and insurance companies ahead of time to see what the cost will be for them.

Charlie Rice-Minoso, a CVS spokesperson, said some systems may not be updated right away, leading to an initial out-of-pocket cost of $201.99 before being reimbursed by their insurance company. Patients can opt to return later when things have been sorted out.

Where are we at right now with COVID-19?

Aderson said COVID-19 levels are “higher than we’re used to seeing this time of year” as a result of a late summer surge from increased gatherings and travel. So far, COVID-19 has outpaced the flu, though she noted it’s still early in the season.

While the city no longer reports COVID-19 data as it used to, the latest city data, which spans from August 4 to 10, puts COVID-19 test positivity at 15.2%, or about 110 people, testing positive out of 719 who tested. This is below the recently reported national average of about 18%.

The CDC has also reported an increase in cases and hospitalizations.

However, these numbers are likely under-reported.

“People may have very mild symptoms and may not even be testing,” Aderson said. “[And] those that do have symptoms may be doing at-home tests and just isolating at home.”

What’s different about this vaccine? Why should I get it?

The newest formula is targeted at the KP.2 strain of the virus, which has been circulating in recent months, according to the FDA.

Aderson likened it to an annual flu shot and suggested people get both their flu and COVID-19 shots as a precaution. The FDA is now assessing COVID-19 vaccines annually, as flu shots are, “barring the emergence of a markedly more infectious variant.”

“Try to take these preventative measures as we go into a busy cold and flu season,” Aderson said. “Avoid spreading the infection to others whether it’s the flu, COVID or any other respiratory illness.”

She noted it was important for those who are immunocompromised or have other complications, such as heart or lung diseases, to stay up to date on their vaccines.

“We want to make sure we keep the general population safe,” Aderson said. “[But] it’s really important for people who have a high risk for severe COVID infection, they really should be seeking out these updated boosters.”

