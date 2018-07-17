Many companies look for ways to increase employee productivity, cut healthcare costs and reduce sick days. When it comes to keeping track of schedules, workouts and nutrition, apps come in handy whether at work or home.
Here are a few apps every professional should download to keep on track for healthy work-life balance.
- Zipongo – Aimed at improving healthy eating habits in the workplace, Zipongo helps employees navigate a company’s cafeteria menu to find items that best suit their health goals.
- HabitBull – Habits can both enhance and damage your life. Habitbull deploys an army of strategies to keep you across up to 100 habits – five for free.
- OffTime – Make space for uninterrupted creativity at work by blocking apps, filtering out notifications and setting up auto-replies to stop your smartphone gatecrashing your concentration, or special moments with loved ones.
- Blood Pressure Pro – Control your blood pressure with multiple build-in features like measurements analysis, statistics, graphs, comprehensive reports and many other tools to analyse high or low blood pressure.
- 7-Minute Workout – Don’t have time to go to the gym before or after work? Well, use seven minutes of your break or lunch to get a fitness routine in. The workout app takes you through several 30-second exercises so you won’t miss a day of working out.