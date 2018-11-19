Diabetes rates for Latino population higher than most

Concepción Aguilar was a little surprised when she was diagnosed with diabetes 10 years ago.

She was petite and active. She didn’t feel sick. Her doctor told her to watch her blood sugar-levels, but it wasn’t anything diet and exercise wouldn’t nip in the bud.

But during one check up, Aguilar, 75, learned that her level, which were “a little high,” had become Type 2 diabetes.

“I wish I had known what to eat,” said Aguilar, who has a dress shop in Pilsen.

Aguilar’s case is far from unique. Millions of Americans across the United States are struggling with diabetes and the factors, such as obesity, that contribute to it. But for the Hispanic/Latino community –– researchers often use both terms to capture to diversity of the population –– the prevalence of diabetes is alarmingly high. It is so high, that it troubles researchers, healthcare professionals and policymakers.

“It’s a major public health issue,” said Arshiya Baig, an assistant professor of medicine at the University of Chicago.

It’s one that she and other experts say will require major changes in the way the country delivers medical, outreach and other health care services to this population.

“We are going to have to be prepared for those factors,” said Martha Daviglus, a University of Illinois at Chicago researcher who leads the Hispanic Community Health Study/Study of Latinos –– a seminal National Institutes of Health project that is the largest study of this population’s health to date.

Researchers estimate that more than 30 million –– or nearly 10 percent –– of Americans have diabetes. But for Latino people such as Aguilar, the rates across are exceptionally high. More than 13 percent of Hispanic people across the United States have diabetes. And for Mexican-Americans, particularly those in Chicago, the figure is even higher: 19 percent. In contrast, about 7 percent of non-Hispanic whites have the disease. Being born in the U.S. isn’t a factor. Hispanics are still 50 percent more likely to develop diabetes than whites are.

Those numbers are important to pay attention to, experts say, because the Latino population is the fastest-growing minority group in the U.S. By 2050, they are expected to make up 30 percent of the population. They are also most likely to lack insurance: about 17 percent of the population are uninsured.

Other mitigating factors, including language, poverty and immigration, complicate the picture. In Chicago, the lack of green space and safe streets where people can exercise, and the lack of access to fresh fruit and vegetables are layered onto the vexing problem. When the issues are all factored together, thwarting and managing a preventable yet deadly disease poses a considerable challenge to the medical system.

In Type 2 diabetes, the most common form in the country, the body doesn’t use insulin properly. At first, the pancreas produces extra insulin, but over time, the organ stops producing enough insulin to keep blood-sugar levels normal. Sometimes, people can manage the disease through diet and exercise. However, many people need to take medications or insulin to keep their blood-sugar levels in check. If it is left untreated, diabetes can cause serious problems, including high blood pressure, kidney disease and neuropathy, or nerve damage. Early warning signs include excessive thirst and frequent urination. Many people experience no symptoms at all.

At 40, Marcos Muñoz , a retired farmworker from Mexico and community activist, began feeling fatigued and irritable, and starting using the restroom a lot. The Little Village man figured it was the hand God dealt him. But his wife made him go to a clinic, and he was diagnosed with diabetes.

His wife, Andrea, and her access to resources helped save his life, said Muñoz, now 77.

“We don’t know what to do and how to get these things,” like basic, regular check ups or insulin devices, he said. “Not too many of my people are aware, but when we are, we have to fight like hell to get it.”

The research led by Daviglus reflects the experience Muñoz described. Only 60 percent of people who participated in the study were aware they had diabetes, and fewer than half had the disease under control.

She and others acknowledge that policymakers have hard decisions ahead, including the affordability of care and medicines for this population. Andrea Muñoz , for example, says many of her Little Village neighbors still use vials of insulin and syringes rather than the pump and sensor her husband has.

But one of the biggest and easiest remedies advocates say the healthcare system can adopt is a culturally responsive approach to outreach and treatment.

For example, Baig points out, dieticians can teach people how to prepare foods they actually eat –– such as how to cook cactus in a healthier way.

That was the case for Aguilar. She thought her diet was healthy, but she continued to eat high-carbohydrate foods such as tortillas, and fats such as lard. Plus, she said, “I was putting too much on my plate.”

Hospitals and clinics also could provide more materials in Spanish and will need to hire more Spanish-speaking physicians and staff, researchers say.

And while outreach efforts are ongoing, a stronger push will need to be made to reach the Latino population in their communities and where they feel safe, such as in their churches.

“We have made a lot of progress, but there is a lot more work to be done,” Baig said.

Basic tips for managing diabetes

•Manage stress

•Take diabetes seriously. Even if a doctor says your blood sugar is a “little high,” that is still a serious sign. Be sure to follow the doctor’s instructions.

•Stay active and exercise. Ten minutes a day goes a long way.

•Lose weight. Ten pounds can have a dramatic effect on blood sugar levels.

Food tips to help curb diabetes

•Choose brown rice over white rice to increase nutrients.

•Boil or grill cactus for salads and low-calorie huaraches. Refried beans can be made without lard, and can be made fat-free by blending pinto beans with your own spices at home.

•Opt for fresh salsa over store bought.

•Steam, bake or grill instead of frying food.

•Substitute seafood, lean meats or beans for beef or pork.

•Swap crema for low-fat, plain Greek or regular yogurt.

•If you fry, use olive or canola oil instead of lard.