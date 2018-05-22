An egg a day may reduce heart disease risk: study

People who consumed one egg a day carried a lower risk for cardiovascular disease, according to a new study. | AFP/Getty file photo

Eating one egg a day may significantly cut your risk of cardiovascular disease, according to a new study from Chinese researchers.

The study published in the journal Heart recruited more than 500,000 people in China between 2004 and 2008 to ask about their egg consumption.

The study led by researchers from Peking University Health Science Center was then narrowed down to people who did not have prior cancer, cardiovascular disease or diabetes.

The results showed people who consumed one egg a day carried a lower risk for cardiovascular disease and strokes compared to those who didn’t eat eggs at all.

“Among Chinese adults, a moderate level of egg consumption (up to 1 egg per day) was significantly associated with lower risk of (cardiovascular disease), largely independent of other risk factors,” reads an excerpt from the study.

The study didn’t explore health risks associated with people who eat more than one egg daily.

Eggs have long received a bad rap over concerns it could boost cholesterol, but have been recommended more frequently by dietary experts for their high protein and other nutrients like Vitamins D and K as well as omega-3 fatty acids.

In 2015, an expert panel advising the federal government on nutrition updated its dietary guidelines to remove daily limits on dietary cholesterol, including eggs, saying dietary sources don’t really affect the amount of cholesterol in the blood.

