5 ways to fit healthy habits into your busy lifestyle

Take a moment and think about the last time you went to the doctor for an annual check-up, took a vacation or sat down to a week’s worth of healthy, homemade meals. Can’t remember? You’re probably not alone.

Americans are increasingly busy, with little time to relax, eat healthy, work out, schedule routine doctor appointments and spend time with family — among countless other healthy habits.

No matter how time-crunched you are, it’s important to make time for your mental and physical well-being. And today, doing so can be easier than ever thanks to the tech innovations and tools that work to simplify these necessary tasks.

Here are a few solutions for fitting healthy habits into your busy life – without disrupting your packed schedule.

1. Take advantage of meal prepping services

Highly productive people typically have one thing in common: they outsource tasks. When you’re strapped for time, a trip to the grocery store is probably not in the cards – and forget spending hours in the kitchen. Luckily, meal delivery services allow you to order up to a week’s worth of healthy, ready-to-eat meals customizable to your dietary needs and preferences – delivered right to your door.

2. Track your exercise using apps

In addition to good nutrition, it’s no secret that exercise is an important part of maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Mayo Clinic suggests 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity per week, combined with strength training twice a week. If a trip to the gym isn’t in the cards, fitness trackers can be a helpful tool for monitoring your daily movement and setting fitness goals that can be met by moving more throughout the day.

3. Get preventive screenings

Undergoing preventive screenings has never been easier.

4. Automate your finances

Ensuring you’re financially fit can ease a lot of stress, and there are plenty of ways to help automate and streamline the more time-consuming aspects of money management. Many banking apps let you set up automatic payments for recurring bills and automatic contributions to savings accounts right from your phone. You can also use platforms that allow you to see all of your accounts in one place. For more complex financial needs, consider hiring a trusted financial advisor to assess your finances and help you meet your goals.

5. Schedule family dinner

Spending time with family is important – but with so many conflicting schedules, it can be tough to remember which member of the family is free on any given night. Scheduling apps not only make it easy to keep track of everyone, but also help identify blocks of time where everyone is free.