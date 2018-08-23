King Bio, a homeopathic pharmaceutical company, has recalled more than 30 of their children and infant medicines due to microbial contamination.
The company announced Wednesday that a “small percentage” of their products produced between August 2017 and April 2018 tested positive for microbial contamination. The company voluntarily recalled 32 products.
The Food and Drug Administration said this type of contamination can cause infections. For some people, they can be life threatening.
As of Thursday, no one had been sickened by King Bio products.
Here is a full list of recalled King Bio medicines:
DK Attention & Learning Enh.
Chicken Pox Symptom Relief
Children’s Appetite & Weight
Children’s Appetite Enhance
Children’s Cough Relief 2 oz. bottle
Children’s Fever Reliever
Children’s Growth & Development
DK Newborn Tonic
DK Nosebleed Relief
TonsilPlex
Children’s Ear Relief Formula
DK Teething
DK Colic Relief
Tummy Aches
Kids Multi- Strain Flu Relief
Kids Stress & Anxiety
Kids Sleep Aid
Kids Bed Wetting (NP)
Kids Candida 4 oz
Kids Attention & Learning (SCRX)
Bed Wetting Prevention (SCRX)
Chicken Pox Symptom Relief (SCRX)
Childrens Cough (SCRX)
Children’s Ear Formula (SCRX)
Children’s Fever Reliever (SCRX)
& Development (SCRX)
Colic Relief (SCRX)
Newborn Tonic (SCRX)
Teething (SCRX)
Tummy Aches (SCRX)
Children’s Appetite & Weight (SCRX)
Children’s Appetite Enhancer (SCRX)