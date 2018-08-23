32 children’s medications recalled for contamination

King Bio, a homeopathic pharmaceutical company, has recalled more than 30 of their children and infant medicines due to microbial contamination.

The company announced Wednesday that a “small percentage” of their products produced between August 2017 and April 2018 tested positive for microbial contamination. The company voluntarily recalled 32 products.

The Food and Drug Administration said this type of contamination can cause infections. For some people, they can be life threatening.

As of Thursday, no one had been sickened by King Bio products.

Here is a full list of recalled King Bio medicines:

DK Attention & Learning Enh.

Chicken Pox Symptom Relief

Children’s Appetite & Weight

Children’s Appetite Enhance

Children’s Cough Relief 2 oz. bottle

Children’s Fever Reliever

Children’s Growth & Development

DK Newborn Tonic

DK Nosebleed Relief

TonsilPlex

Children’s Ear Relief Formula

DK Teething

DK Colic Relief

Tummy Aches

Kids Multi- Strain Flu Relief

Kids Stress & Anxiety

Kids Sleep Aid

Kids Bed Wetting (NP)

Kids Candida 4 oz

Kids Attention & Learning (SCRX)

Bed Wetting Prevention (SCRX)

Chicken Pox Symptom Relief (SCRX)

Childrens Cough (SCRX)

Children’s Ear Formula (SCRX)

Children’s Fever Reliever (SCRX)

& Development (SCRX)

Colic Relief (SCRX)

Newborn Tonic (SCRX)

Teething (SCRX)

Tummy Aches (SCRX)

Children’s Appetite & Weight (SCRX)

Children’s Appetite Enhancer (SCRX)