Naperville bat 2nd to test positive for rabies in Will County

A bat captured last week at a west suburban Naperville home has tested positive for rabies, according to the Will County Health Department.

It was the second bat to test positive in recent weeks in the county, according to the health department.

The Naperville bat was captured Wednesday after it flew into a washing machine at a home in the first block of Salt River Court and the resident closed the lid, authorities said. The Naperville Public Safety Department contacted the county about the bat and it tested positive two days later.

Bats discovered in Will County should be reported immediately to Will County Animal Control at (815) 462-5633, officials said in a statement.

The first rabies-infected bat of the season was captured May 28 in Joliet, officials said.