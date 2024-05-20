Lane beats Kenwood to win the city title and celebrates twice after a bizarre ending

Lane senior Oliver Evans lept off the mound at Wrigley Field, threw his glove into the air, and celebrated winning the Chicago Public League baseball championship on Monday.

Evans closed out the 5-3 win against Kenwood, getting Broncos senior Savion Flowers to ground out to first for the final out. The Wrigley scoreboard proclaimed Lane as the champions and the ground crew headed out on the warning track in trucks to finish off their work for the night.

But it wasn’t over.

The first base umpire had called Flowers’ grounder a foul ball. It hit Flowers in the batter’s box. No one noticed. Not even Flowers, who was lying on first base, dejected.

The trucks left the field. The Lane players went to find their hats and gloves and prepared to do it all over again.

“My coach came up to me and said it was a foul ball and I thought he was messing with me,” Evans said. “But then I had to get back into the mental headspace of getting ready to play more baseball.”

Evans only needed one more pitch. Flowers flied out to left field and the second celebration began.

“I knew it was my time to shine [heading into the final inning,” Evans said. “I was ready to step up to the moment and came right at it.”

Lane beats Kenwood 5-3 at Wrigley Field to win the 2024 Chicago Public League city championship.



Or not yet. Apparently the first base ump called time out before the pitch. So this huge celebration is premature.



Weird. pic.twitter.com/9DeClvSnqG — Michael O'Brien (@michaelsobrien) May 21, 2024

Evans pitched the final three innings to earn the win. Lane trailed 3-0 in the seventh inning. The Champions (26-9) were down to their final two outs when junior Theodore Greco drew a walk.

Sophomore Sebastian Wilson followed with a double to center. Senior Ethan Borggren hit a rocked single to left to bring in one run and then junior Tyler Rwakatare-Trapp delivered the big blow, a two-RBI double to CF that put Lane ahead 4-3.

“It was a changeup down the middle in my perfect spot,” Rwakatare-Trapp said. “And I just did everything I could to hit it.”

Kenwood starting pitcher Kevari Thunderbird, who shut out Payton in the 2023 city title game, was dominant. The lefty struck out 11 and allowed just two hits in his 5.1 innings.

“He gave us everything he could,” Broncos coach David Reed said. “I can’t be mad at any of my guys.”

Kenwood (20-9) started the season slow but is playing well now and its season will continue in the state playoffs, which start later this week.

“It’s amazing to play in back-to-back city championship games,” Reed said. “We didn’t conplete the goal. But this will make us better heading into the the state playoffs.”

The do-it-over ending wasn’t the only strange occurrence in the title game. There was a 10-15 minute delay in the sixth when an umpire had to leave due to illness or an injury. The rest of the game was played with three umpires.

“Our coaches mentioned the Cubs [rain delay in the 2016 World Series,” Rwakatare-Trapp said. “They played the Indians and they had a delay to recuperate themselves and they came back and won the game. So it reminded them of that.”

CPS rotates the title game between Guaranteed Rate and Wrigley Field every year. Kenwood won last year on the South Side. Lane won two years ago at Wrigley.

“It is unreal to play at Wrigley Field,” Borggren said. “The emotions were flowing from the start and I feel like once we got settled we were into it more and things felt more realistic. Because it really felt unreal at the start.”