Friday, June 7, 2024
Crystal Lake Central's sparkling outfield defense beats Morris, sets up 3A title showdown against Lemont

The Tigers were spectacular defensively when it mattered and perfect on all the routine plays.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Crystal Lake Central centerfielder Drew Welder made the first outstanding catch on Friday in Joliet. The senior twisted and turned and made a sensational catch of Morris star Jack Wheeler’s blast in the third inning.

Morris cleanup hitter Cody DelFavero homered in the next at-bat, so Welder’s grab saved a run.

“That ball was hit on a laser,” Welder said. “I just went for it and took a chance. It was an athletic play. You try to make them all the time so it was really fun.”

Then it was Carter Kelley’s turn. The junior ran at full speed and dived to rob DelFavero of an extra-base hit in the fifth.

The Tigers were spectacular defensively when it mattered and perfect on all the routine plays to beat Morris 5-2 in the Illinois High School Association Class 3A state semifinals at Duly Health and Care Field.

“We barreled some balls today and they made huge plays,” Morris coach Todd Kein said. “This is certainly the stage to make those plays on. All you can do is tip your hat.”

Crystal Lake Central (21-14) scored four runs in the third inning. Kelley, James Dreher, Sean Kempf, Connor Gibour, Tommy Korn and Welder all singled during the rally.

Tigers starting pitcher Rhett Ozment (5-0) went five innings to earn the win. He allowed seven hits, two earned runs and two walks.

Korn pitched the final two innings to earn the save. He allowed just one hit. It was his first time on the mound since early in the season.

“That was awesome,” Korn said. “I knew I had it in me to come back and pitch. That’s the best feeling when you get to let it loose on the mound. Don’t be scared of anybody and go straight at it.”

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

DelFavero, Merek Klicker and Griffin Zweeres each had two hits for Morris, which had won 19 consecutive games. Morris knocked off state powerhouse Joliet Catholic 7-0 in the sectional final.

Crystal Lake Central had an up-and-down regular season. The Tigers lost their first two games and lost seven of eight games in a two-week stretch of late April. But they heated up late, winning their last five regular-season games and then survived against St. Viator in extra innings in the first round of the state playoffs.

Crystal Lake Central will face Lemont (31-10) in the Class 3A state title game on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Lemont knocked off Highland 6-3 in the second semifinal.

Shortstop Brett Tucker had two hits and and two RBI for Lemont. Shea Glotzbach pitched five innings to earn the win. He allowed three hits, two earned runs and struck out six. Donovan Moleski held the Bulldogs (32-7-1) scoreless for the final two innings.

“It means a lot to represent the program and the town in general,” Glotzbach said.

Crystal Lake Central has never won a baseball state title. Lemont won Class 3A championships in 2014 and 2016.

