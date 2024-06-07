IHSA baseball Class 3A/4A state finals schedule and scores

Friday, June 7
at Duly Health and Care Field, Joliet
Class 3A
Semifinals
Morris vs. Crystal Lake Central, 10 a.m.
Lemont vs. Highland, 1
Class 4A
Semifinals
Providence vs. Edwardsville, 4
York vs. Conant, 7
Saturday, June 10
at Duly Health and Care Field, Joliet
Class 3A
Title, 1
Third place, 10 a.m.
Class 4A
Title, 7
Third place, 4
