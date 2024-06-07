The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 7, 2024
IHSA baseball Class 3A/4A state finals schedule and scores

All the scores from the Class 3A and 4A baseball games this weekend in Joliet.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Grayslake Central’s Jacob Redker (18) pitches during the IHSA 3A State Championship game against Nazareth last season.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Friday, June 7
at Duly Health and Care Field, Joliet

Class 3A
Semifinals
Morris vs. Crystal Lake Central, 10 a.m.
Lemont vs. Highland, 1

Class 4A
Semifinals
Providence vs. Edwardsville, 4
York vs. Conant, 7

Saturday, June 10
at Duly Health and Care Field, Joliet

Class 3A
Title, 1
Third place, 10 a.m.

Class 4A
Title, 7
Third place, 4

