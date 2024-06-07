Providence beats Edwardsville in a battle of powerhouses and Conant knocks off York in 4A semis

Providence and Edwardsville are giants of Illinois high school baseball. Both hold a record five state championships.

The Tigers have dominated recently at Duly Health and Care Field in Joliet, winning the last two Class 4A state titles and three of the last four.

The powerhouse programs met on Friday in the Class 4A state semifinals and the game lived up to expectations, providing maximum drama and memorable moments.

Cooper Eggert was too much for the defending champions. The Providence junior was perfect for four innings, walked a batter in the fifth and didn’t allow a hit until the sixth. He threw a complete game, one-hitter to give the Celtics a 2-1 victory and a spot in Saturday’s state title game.

Eggert said he treated the game like any other in the buildup. But the seventh inning was special.

“I had goosebumps everywhere and I couldn’t feel anything,” Eggert said. “That last out, when everyone stood up.”

Eggert struck out six and walked two. The Tigers’ only run was unearned. Providence made three errors, which put Eggert in a couple of tough situations.

The biggest moment of the game was the bottom of the sixth inning. Kolton Wright singled to center and then Illinois recruit Lucas Krebs reached on an error. Edwardsville (31-9) had two runners on and no one out with the heart of the order heading to the plate.

Eggert struck out Lucas Huebner and intentionally walked Chase Alwardt. He retired the next two hitters to end the threat.

Providence catcher Blake Jenner saw early in the bullpen that Eggert had his best stuff.

“When [Eggert] was warming up his cutter was on,” Jenner said. “Anytime his cutter is on and he’s hitting his spots no one really gets to it. It’s got the curve ball spin but the fastball velo so you can’t really pick it out.”

Providence (32-8) scored in the first inning when Edwardsville’s right fielder lost a fly ball in the sun and turned Nate O’Donnell’s fly out into a RBI triple.

The Tigers tied the game in the fifth inning when a walk and an error led to a run.

Providence took the lead in the top of the seventh. Eddie Olstza led up with a single to left. Jenner sacrificed him over the second. Olstza advanced to third on Sammy Atkinson’s single and he scored on Mitch Voltz’s hard-hit grounder to first.

“Sammy had been struggling for awhile but then he comes up and gets that big hit,” Celtics coach Mark Smith said.

“I knew I had to hit the ball hard and put it in play to get the run in,” Atkinson said. “That’s what I did. [The first baseman] made a good play and I was just so happy to that run come across.”

Providence will face Conant in the championship game Saturday at 7 p.m. The Cougars beat York 1-0 in the second semifinal.

Dukes starting pitcher Ryan Sloan, a likely first round pick in the MLB Draft, struck out eight in six innings and allowed just three hits.

But Conant senior Isaiah Rhodes drilled a RBI single to center in the bottom of the six inning to win it for the Cougars.

"[Rhodes] is the RBI king of Conant,” Cougars coach Derek Fivelson said. “That might be the biggest hit in school history.”

It was only the second earned run that Sloan allowed this season.

“The first two at bats didn’t go my way,” Rhodes said. “Sloan’s resume is impressive. It’s a confidence thing, believing you are going to get a hit. He threw me a slider and I hit it right back up the middle.”

Conant starting pitcher Franklin Kirchner threw seven shutout innings. The lefty allowed just three hits, walking three batters and striking out seven.