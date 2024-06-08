The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 8, 2024
High School Baseball Sports High School Sports

Providence makes history with its record sixth state championship

The Celtics allowed just four hits and two runs in the two state finals games.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE Providence makes history with its record sixth state championship
Providence players hoist the championship trophy after winning the Class 4A state championship game against Conant.

Providence players hoist the championship trophy after winning the Class 4A state championship game against Conant.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Providence’s jerseys didn’t feature the school name or nickname on Saturday in Joliet. The Celtics wore a black jersey with “Emerald Isle” emblazoned in green on the front.

It was fitting, as Duly Health and Care Field filled with a large crowd wearing green and hoping to watch history.

The Celtics’ baseball team delivered, beating Conant 4-1 to win the Class 4A state championship. It’s a record sixth state title for Providence, surpassing the five won by rival Joliet Catholic and Edwardsville.

Junior Kasten Goebbert learned earlier on Saturday that he would be pitching the state championship game. He was terrific, throwing six innings and allowing just three hits and one earned run.

“This has been my favorite couple of months of baseball I’ve ever played,” Goebbert said. “They’ve all made it special and winning this game made it even better.”

Goebbert came out to pitch the seventh but was removed after Matt Maize opened the inning for Conant by crushing a home run to right field.

Celtics coach Mark Smith turned to junior Nate O’Donnell, who closed out the win. O’Donnell was the offensive hero for Providence, with two hits and two RBI.

“The crowd definitely made it feel special,” O’Donnell said. “Throughout the playoffs the crowds kept getting bigger and I really appreciate everyone coming out tonight.”

The first three batters in Providence’s lineup are future college hitters: Enzo Infelise (Oklahoma), Jackson Smith (Bradley) and O’Donnell (Creighton). But the Celtics’ successful playoff run was built on defense and pitching.

Providence allowed just four hits and two runs in the two state finals games. The Celtics didn’t allow more than two runs in any playoff game.

“It’s just a lot of great pitchers,” O’Donnell said. “We rely on each other and we have been healthy and the defense played great. But the key was throwing a lot of strikes.”

Providence's Kasten Goebbert (22) pitches during the Class 4A state championship game against Conant.

Providence’s Kasten Goebbert (22) pitches during the Class 4A state championship game against Conant.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

The Celtics won Class 4A in 2016, 2015 and 2014 under Smith. Jaime Garcia led the school to Class A titles in 1986 and 1978.

It was the first title game appearance for Conant (30-8), which won its last eight regular season games.

Cougars starting pitcher Bryce Loeger went seven innings and didn’t allow an earned run but was undone by his team’s two errors. Loeger struck out seven, walked three and gave up six hits.

“As soon as we stepped foot into this school we knew we were going to make history,” Conant catcher Jake Parpet said. “We came up short, but we made history. We will eventually be proud of it, but right now it sucks.”

Next Up In Sports
Red Stars set NWSL attendance record at Wrigley Field
Former Bulls star Chet 'The Jet' Walker dies at 84
Rookies Kamilla Cardoso, Angel Reese must step up in wake of injury to Elizabeth Williams
Elizabeth Williams to have surgery after suffering torn meniscus against Mystics
Cubs lose 4-3 to Reds, drop to fourth in NL Central
Dornoch pulls off upset to win first Belmont Stakes run at Saratoga Race Course
The Latest
Crime scene tape. Stock photo.
Crime
Person fatally shot in Woodlawn
The male suffered a gunshot wound to the chest about 5:15 p.m. Saturday in the 6600 block of South Rhodes Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Belmont Stakes Horse Racing
Sports
Dornoch pulls off upset to win first Belmont Stakes run at Saratoga Race Course
Dornoch hugged the rail and held off Mindframe to win the Triple Crown finale at odds of 17-1. The horse co-owned by World Series champion Jayson Werth won the Belmont five weeks after a troubled trip led to a 10th-place finish in the Kentucky Derby.
By Associated Press
 
Gavin Sheets
White Sox
Gavin Sheets' grand slam boosts White Sox to 6-1 win over Red Sox
Paul DeJong also homered for the Sox, who have won two straight for the first time since May 14-15 against Washington.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Josefina Morales smiles for the camera while watching the Puerto Rican People’s Day Parade, which took place on West Division Street from North Campbell Avenue to North Sacramento Avenue, Saturday, June 8, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Entertainment and Culture
46th Puerto Rican People’s Day Parade shows the 'beauty of Chicago'
Hundreds cheered from the sidewalk of Division Street as the parade passed through Humboldt Park Saturday, many holding or even wearing different renditions of the nation’s flag.
By Violet Miller
 
LOOPSHOOTING-060924_1.jpg
Crime
2 shot inside Loop restaurant
About 12:20 a.m., two men, 31 and 40, were inside the restaurant in the 100 block of North Wabash Avenue when someone fired into the restaurant and struck them both, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 