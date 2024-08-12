Chicago Dogs’ Joey Marciano, a Clemente product, has pitched all over

What is the wildest part of Joey Marciano’s story?

Maybe that the veteran minor-leaguer never played baseball till joining the high school team at Clemente.

Or that his cousin twice removed on his dad’s side was boxing legend Rocky Marciano.

Or that he quit baseball in 2019 and worked two jobs as manager of a Five Below store and delivering DoorDash.

Or that he was squeezed out of a roster spot on a Mexican League team when the club added disgraced former big-leaguer Trevor Bauer.

Or that he retired Shohei Ohtani on a groundout and whiffed another major-league player while pitching for Italy in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

It’s all true, and there’s more: Wearing a T-shirt, khakis and sneakers, he lit up the speed gun at Guaranteed Rate Field with a 98 mph fastball last season.

“I was at a White Sox game with a couple of buddies, and they were saying, ‘You should throw it as hard as you can,’ ’’ Marciano, a 6-5 left-hander, told the Sun-Times. “I turned around, and there were about 150 phones in my face [with people] egging me on.”

That video has had more than a million views across various online platforms, according to Marciano, and probably didn’t hurt him landing his current gig as the closer for the American Association’s Chicago Dogs. Through Wednesday, Marciano was 3-3 with a 2.33 ERA to go along with a league-leading and franchise-record 19 saves.

With a fastball sitting consistently at 95 mph and sometimes touching 98, Marciano, 29, is loving the chance to play close to home where family and friends can watch him play regularly.

“It’s been amazing,” he said. “I told myself, ‘I can’t get too used to this; I can’t get too comfortable.’ ’’

No wonder he feels that way, considering his baseball odyssey. With not much in the way of college interest, he parlayed a good showing at an unsigned senior showcase into a successful two-year stint at downstate junior-college power John Logan.

Then came two years at Southern Illinois, where he was spotted by the Giants and picked in the 36th round of the 2017 MLB Draft, 1,086th overall. There were ups and downs in the minor leagues.

“I actually retired in 2019, was sent down from High-A to Low-A and had some off-the-field stuff going on,” Marciano said.

Then came the pandemic and his time in retail and food delivery. But he couldn’t shake the baseball bug and was back in the Giants’ farm system when minor-league baseball returned after COVID in 2021.

It was around that time when Team Italy general manager Gianmarco Farraone was putting together a squad for the 2023 World Baseball Classic and caught wind of the big lefty with the big arm.

“[Marciano is] a very typical Italian last name,” Farraone said.

After doing a little research, he reached out — coincidentally on Marciano’s birthday.

“I woke up to a text message [inviting him to join Team Italy],” Marciano said. “I was like, ‘Absolutely, I’d love to play. How can I turn this down?’ ’’

He was part of an Italian team that went 2-2 in pool play at the WBC, advancing to the quarterfinals before losing 9-3 to Japan. His teammates included current White Sox Nicky Lopez and Dominic Fletcher along with Cubs farmhand Miles Mastrobuoni.

Against Japan, Marciano fanned two in one-plus inning while allowing two runs. Besides retiring Ohtani on a grounder to Lopez, he struck out Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar.

“It was the best baseball experience I’ve had to date,” Marciano said.

After the WBC, Marciano went back to the Giants’ Triple-A team in Sacramento but was released in July 2023. Then came his brief time in Mexico this spring, with the Diablos Rojos del Mexico (the team that signed Bauer) and the Dorados de Chihuahua.

After being let go by the Dorados, he signed with the Dogs and has thrived. He’s looking forward to more work with the Italian national team, including a pitching clinic in Italy. The team, managed by Hall of Famer Mike Piazza, already is preparing for the next WBC in 2026 and the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

Marciano hopes to be around for both, appreciating baseball all the more after walking away from it five years ago.

“It was one of those situations where you don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone,” he said. “You’re playing a kid’s game as a grown man. You’ve got to cherish those moments.”