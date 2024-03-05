Phillips beats undefeated Beecher, advances to state for the first time in 47 years

Joliet Central has one of the most unusual gyms in the state.

The end walls are much farther away from the court than almost anywhere else, making for a tough shooting background that can disrupt even the most high-powered offenses.

It didn't bother Phillips' Phoenix Childs, though.

"I just had to get used to the rim in warmups," the junior guard said. "And I knew if I hit two in a row I was going to have a good night."

Childs had a very good night, scoring 19 of his 24 points before halftime to help the Wildcats knock off Beecher 73-58 Monday night in a Class 2A supersectional.

Phillips (23-9) is heading to state for the first time since 1977. The Wildcats meet Williamsville (25-9) in the 2A semifinals at 2 p.m. Thursday at State Farm Center in Champaign.

After a tough start, two more of Phillips' standout junior guards, EJ Horton and Amari Edwards, finished with 24 and 10 points respectively. And 6-6 sophomore Claude Mpouma provided a strong inside presence with seven rebounds and five points.

Three players combined for all but seven of Beecher's points: senior guard Adyn McGinley with a game-high 26, 6-5 junior Orlin Nesbitt with 13 and senior guard Zackary Johnson with 12. The Bobcats, who were the state's last unbeaten team, finished 34-1.

Beecher led 31-30 before Edwards scored on a layup with 2.6 seconds left in the second quarter. But the second half was all Phillips as the Wildcats settled into their accustomed fast pace and Horton's shots started falling.

"It was definitely an adjustment," said Horton, a prolific scorer who passed 1,000 career points in Friday's sectional final win against Hansberry. "We're used to the walls being (right) behind (the rim)."

When did he know the tide had turned?

"When I came out in the second half and hit my first shot and it felt good," Horton said. "Then I came down and got a layup and one, and that's when I knew."

The Wildcats started to pull away, stretching the lead to 53-39 after three quarters. The Bobcats got as close as nine, but Phillips pushed the lead to 19, 68-49, with 3:50 left.

"Our guys did a really nice job of just trying to hang in that fight as long as they could," Beecher coach Tyler Shireman said. "You've got to pick your poison with a team like this. So whether you're going to try to take away the paint or we're going to close out the shooters -- we tried going (in the) paint first and just making sure we didn't give up layups.

"(But) they made threes from all over the place. ... You've just got to hope shots don't go in and you rebound the majority of them. And that didn't happen."

Phillips finished 10-for-18 from beyond the arc, with Childs and Horton combining to go 8-for-12.

Phillips’ EJ Horton celebrates after defeating Beecher. Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

"One thing about Phoenix, he's found his niche and what he's supposed to do for the team," Wildcats coach Paris Martin said. "He's a three-level scorer. And he's probably the best in-between point forward that we have in the state right now."

While Phillips' guards get lots of attention, and deservedly so, Mpouma's presence in the paint can't be overlooked.

"He's our force inside," Martin said. "He's our most vocal leader on the floor ... that's why he's a captain."

"Credit to Phillips," Shireman said. "They're going to be hard to beat down in Champaign. It was unfortunate that we met up with them here in the supersectional. But I'm proud of our guys for getting here."

Beecher had won one regional and no sectionals before this year. But the current seniors spurred an 85-16 three-year run that was by far the best in program history.

"These guys are the perfect embodiment of everything we wanted this program to be," Shireman said. "They're a great example for some of our kids coming up through our sophomore team, and our junior-high kids and the elementary kids. They're gonna remember this team forever."

