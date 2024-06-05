Final rankings for the high school basketball Class of 2024

The high school basketball Class of 2024 was supposed to look a whole lot different, particularly at the top.

However, three high-profile players — all who are headed to high-major programs — departed before their senior years and went off to prep schools. The trio includes the St. Rita combo of James Brown and Nojus Indrusaitis, who are headed to North Carolina and Iowa State, respectively, and Bloomington Central Catholic’s Cole Certa, who signed with Notre Dame.

There was a legit battle for the top spot between two Big Ten-bound big men: Thornton’s Morez Johnson and Peoria Richwoods’ Lathan Sommerville. Johnson committed to Illinois early while Sommerville is part of one of the premier recruiting classes in the country at Rutgers.

Here is one final look at the Class of 2024 — a baker’s dozen of the top prospects.

1. Morez Johnson, 6-9, Thornton (Illinois)

The Sun-Times Player of the Year and City/Suburban Hoops Report Player of the Year is the rare blend of college-ready size, motor and physicality. The high level of effort and hustle in rebounding, defending and running the floor will get Johnson on the floor early in his career.

2. Lathan Sommerville, 6-10, Peoria Richwoods (Rutgers)

Multi-skilled big men are coveted. And Sommerville is a skilled, big-bodied prospect who can not only work on the block but is capable of putting it on the floor and shooting it out to the three-point line.

3. Angelo Ciaravino, 6-5, Mount Carmel (Northwestern)

Following a breakout offseason last summer where he attracted high-major interest, Ciaravino led the Caravan to a Class 3A state title game appearance this past season. The Northwestern recruit plays with a natural competitive nature and is a sneaky athlete off the floor. Plus, he can score the ball in multiple ways.

4. Chris Riddle, 6-5, Kenwood (DePaul)

With the physical attributes and the powerful athleticism he possesses, Riddle is an impressive looking prospect headed to DePaul. More importantly, both his shooting and decision-making have improved.

5. Cooper Koch, 6-8, Metamora (Iowa)

Koch put together a big senior year after transferring from Peoria Notre Dame. The Iowa-bound Koch can test a defense with his size and space-the-floor shooting ability.

6. Jaden Smith, 6-11, Kenwood (Fordham)

With Smith it’s always been about where he will be two or three years down the road. While he’s always being a factor defensively with his endless length, Smith has made considerable strides as an offensive player. He runs the floor and shows touch, both around the basket and with his improving face-up jumper. Headed to Fordham in the A-10.

7. Jack Stanton, 6-1, Downers Grove North (Princeton)

The Princeton recruit brings a lot to the table with his toughness, quick-release jumper and especially as a spark plug scorer. A sniper from the three-point line, Stanton plays with a savvy basketball acumen and great confidence.

8. Jason Jakstys, 6-10, Yorkville (Illinois)

The quintessential big man project. There is size, length, mobility and skill that make Jakstys such an intriguing prospect with untapped potential. The Illinois recruit will need to continue his development while adding weight and strength.

9. Je’Shawn Stevenson, 6-3, Lindblom (Cleveland State)

A big guard who puts the ball in the basket in a variety of ways. Whether it’s with a much more efficient jumper or getting downhill as an attacking scorer, Stevenson has been a productive monster over the past two seasons. This could turn out to be a recruiting steal for Cleveland State in the Horizon League.

10. Eoin Dillon, 6-9, Peoria Notre Dame (Belmont)

The classic late bloomer who is a mobile, floor-spacing big who found the perfect match and style in Belmont. With his frame and shooting stroke, Dillon is the ideal pick-and-pop option.

11. Braylon Roman, 6-3, Normal (Northwest Florida Junior College)

The high-upside point guard is blessed with size and athleticism for the position. The ceiling hasn’t been reached for a player with raw qualities to potentially become a versatile two-way star. Recently committed to Northwest Florida Junior College.

12. Justus McNair, 6-3, Joliet West (Valparaiso)

The do-it-all, Swiss Army knife guard who does all the little things. He’s a tone-setting defender at one end and a developing, wide-variety scorer at the other. Signed with Valparaiso.

13. Jurrell Baldwin, 6-5, Hyde Park (Missouri State)

Missouri State and newly hired Cuonzo Martin nabbed Baldwin late, securing a player who can score from all areas of the floor. He’s a big body ’tweener who is an assertive scorer with a shooting stroke.

