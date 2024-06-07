DePaul Prep hires girls basketball coach Corey Morgan

After six years at Hyde Park, turning the school into one of the premier programs in the city, Corey Morgan left the south side school to become the new head coach at DePaul Prep.

The official offer came on May 29, and after talking it over with his wife and informing his Hyde Park players and administration, he officially announced the move on June 3.

“It was a difficult decision because I thought we were growing and moving in the right direction [at Hyde Park],” Morgan said.

Morgan went 94-52 as head coach at Hyde Park. After last season’s run to the Public League Final Four, the program lost players to graduation and were dealing with a situation where numbers to field a team were low. When the DePaul Prep job opened up, Morgan was ready to throw his name in the mix. He said he has long appreciated the competition in the Girls Catholic Athletic Conference.

Morgan said the gym access and support from the administration have been welcomed. It’s Morgan’s job to elevate the program, not establish and build like he’s done in the past. The program is stable; there’s a foundation in place that can lead to a more seamless transition for Morgan

“I’m coming into a high-pressure situation where DePaul Prep is already a formidable program,” Morgan said. “It’s not like I’m coming in and trying to build something from the ground up. The expectations are high from Day One, and I’m just excited to just experience something different outside of the Chicago Public League.”

The Rams (20-8, 3-4) were competitive in one of the area’s most talent-rich conferences. Morgan has been lauded for his coaching and teaching abilities. The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association named him the Coach of the Year in 2023.

The backing of a committed administration can do wonders for Morgan with the Rams. He said that at prior coaching stops, he had to create a GoFundMe to raise funds for resistance bands, uniforms, cones, and the “basic things you need to run a successful basketball program.”

The superb academic reputation at DePaul Prep will help Morgan — who is an assistant on the grassroots basketball scene for Chicago Hoops Express — attract talent to the Rams.

“Parents in the past years would come up to me and say, ‘Coach, I think you’re an amazing coach, but unfortunately, I’m not going to send my daughter to North Lawndale, or I’m not going to send my daughter to Hyde Park,’” Morgan said. “‘If it was a different situation in a different environment, I would love for my daughter to play high school basketball for you.’”

After athletic director Patrick Mahoney emailed parents to notify them that the school had hired a head coach, Morgan said he received some positive feedback and congratulations.

Morgan brought his assistants (Shamona McDaniel, Nadia Miller, Alexis Williams), who have been with him for almost a decade. That familiarity is crucial for Morgan because family and relationships are two of his most important pillars.

The timing of Morgan’s hire is important because June is the month when high school coaches can conduct workouts and play shootouts with their teams before AAU starts back up in July. For new coaches, it allows them to leave an imprint on their team.

“There’s a ton of packed events in June,” Morgan said. “[It’s all] high-level competition and it’s given me a small taste of what I’m in store for him in conference.”

