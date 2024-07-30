The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Recruiting updates on the Class of 2025

By  Joe Henricksen
   
Homewood-Flossmoor's Jayden Tyler (0) steals the ball and charges up the floor during the Vikings' IHSA Class 4A state championship victory in March.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

There are the committed — players who are feeling good about their decisions and just waiting to sign in November.

Then there are the uncommitted — players excited about the recruiting process picking up who are zeroing in on official visits.

Here’s a short list of a few of those committed players who are ranked among the best in the state, along with several recruiting updates for top uncommitted prospects.

Committed players

Phoenix Gill, St. Ignatius

The senior guard made the call in early June to end his recruitment before playing in the June and July “live”-period events. Gill has the attributes that have led to Northwestern’s recent success: tough, coachable, team-before-self player with talent.

Ian Miletic, Rolling Meadows

Marquette was the first high-major program that made the 6-7 Miletic a priority after watching him play in December. And Shaka Smart and staff stuck with their pursuit. Miletic committed in early June and will make a push to be the top-ranked player in the class before it’s all said and done.

JD Tyler, Homewood-Flossmoor

The scoring point guard sparked interest last summer. It carried over into his junior year and continued throughout the spring and summer. He added an offer from Kent State in the middle of June, and it didn’t take long to make a decision. Tyler committed to the Golden Flashes on July 10.

Matthew Zobrist, Metamora

With his shooting and scoring prowess, Zobrist has elevated himself into top-five prospect status in the senior class.

A couple of Atlantic 10 programs, Loyola and Saint Louis, jumped in the Zobrist sweepstakes. As his star was rising this summer, Bradley and coach Brian Wardle were able to keep Zobrist home — Metamora is only 20 miles from the Bradley campus — with a commitment earlier this month.

He is the son of former Bradley player Aaron Zobrist, who played for the Braves in the mid-1990s.

Bradley Longcor, Quincy

An oft-forgotten prospect in the senior class because of where he plays, Longcor hasn’t been talked about enough simply because so few have seen him play. But Santa Clara nabbed a versatile guard with some size who can play on and off the ball and is among the top 15 prospects in the senior class.

Recruiting news from uncommitted seniors

EJ Mosley, St. Laurence

Mosley has been a coveted mid-major prospect, drawing double-digit offers, including a few new ones this past month.

The 5-11 point guard already has had unofficial visits to DePaul and Wright State. The schools that are heavily invested in Mosley are Wright State, Southern Illinois, Murray State, IUPUI and Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Nick Allen, Bradley-Bourbonnais

Big men are always at a premium, so the 6-10 Allen began generating recruiting interest and offers a year ago, especially from mid-major programs. That interest has yielded more offers this summer. Allen has upcoming visits set up with Illinois State, Belmont, Murray State and Indiana State.

Tyreek Coleman, Waubonsie Valley

The recruiting momentum around the 6-2 guard has spiked after a rock-solid June and July. Front and center is the Missouri Valley with Illinois State, Murray State, Northern Iowa and Indiana State offering in the past month. Coleman, who also has been hearing from Colorado State, has an official visit lined up at Illinois State next month. He has taken unofficial visits to Illinois State, Northern Iowa and Miami (Ohio), the first school to go all in on the rising senior.

Antonio Munoz, Young

A player who has been on the scene for some time, arriving as a high-profile freshman, Munoz has remained a top-10 prospect in the class throughout his high school career.

The athletic 6-6 Munoz says he’s hearing the most from Loyola, Indiana State, Eastern Michigan and San Diego.

Daniel Pauliukonis, Benet

Perhaps no player raised his stock more in June than the skilled 6-9 power forward with legit space-the-floor capability. He shined with Benet and added several offers after the two June “live” weekends.

St. Thomas in Minnesota, Penn, Indiana State, Saint Louis, Belmont and Drake have been front and center in his recruitment of late, Pauliukonis said. He already has visited UIC, Western Michigan and Illinois State.

Anton Strelnikov, Lake Zurich

A productive and fundamentally sound big man, Strelnikov picked up interest over the spring and summer. Furman along with MAC schools Western Michigan, Toledo and Miami (Ohio) are all involved. He has a visit set up with Toledo in early August.

JT Pettigrew, Bolingbrook

The 6-7 big man followed up a highly productive junior season with the Raiders and nabbed a handful of offers. Pettigrew has visits set up with Valparaiso, Arizona State, Yale and Penn. Notre Dame also has shown some interest.

