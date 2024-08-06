Hinsdale Central's Vince Buzelis prepares for senior season while enjoying his brother Matas' NBA journey

Matas Buzelis isn’t the only Buzelis who has enjoyed a headlining summer.

While Matas Buzelis impressed in NBA Summer League play after being selected by the Bulls with the No. 11 pick in June’s 2024 NBA Draft, the lesser-known Buzelis brother, Vince, made a name for himself in June and July.

The younger Buzelis, who is a senior at Hinsdale Central, is an underrated, on-the-rise prospect who just recently picked up his first Division I scholarship from South Dakota. His game has progressed and his athleticism has made a significant jump.

“Last season, from start to finish, I saw huge strides,” Hinsdale Central coach Nick Latorre said of the improvement he saw in Buzelis. “Then his athleticism started to blossom over the summer.”

But Vince Buzelis, who averaged 12 points and eight rebounds a game as a junior, remains a bit of an unknown in recruiting circles and on the high school basketball landscape. Even after what was a stellar summer, showcasing a more advanced offensive game and the newfound athleticism, the attention is just starting to perculate. The confident Buzelis doesn’t care how long it takes.

“I honestly don’t care about any of that,” Buzelis said. “I don’t care about stars. I don’t care about attention. There have been players who have gone to a juco and become stars, gone on to play in the NBA. My parents have always told me not to care about it.”

He’s also not bothered by his slow-developing recruitment.

“I don’t care if they’re not recruiting me,” Buzelis said of the college programs. “I always think of it as their loss. If colleges don’t want me, it’s their loss. I know I’m a great player. If they don’t want me, there is nothing I can do about it. But it’s their loss. I’m playing my game. I am going to keep working. I am versatile. Fierce. Aggressive. I’m like a dog out there.”

Latorre is ecstatic over the progress Buzelis continues to show. The veteran coach notes he’s “a tough-minded kid” who led his team in assists last year and can be a lockdown defender.

“He’s just a really good all-around player who is showing leadership as well,” Latorre said.

With an improved jumper, Buzelis is becoming a more versatile scorer. But that added pop off the floor, the enhanced athleticism, is what has been different. He’s beating defenders off the dribble more while providing some highlight-reel dunks.

“I have gotten way more athletic these past couple of months,” Buzelis said. “I’m way more springy, more fluid athletically. I think the bounce I’ve added has just come on naturally. The added athleticism, though, has showed to me that I can play and compete with the top guys in the state.”

Vince Buzelis said attending Sunrise Academy in Kansas as a sophomore helped his game and confidence. He spent the year rooming with his brother while playing with and practicing against a half dozen future college players, including Ohio State’s Scotty Middleton, Baylor’s Miro Little, DePaul’s Layden Blocker and John Bol of Ole Miss.

“I think I’ve always been confident as a player,” Vince said. “But those guys I practiced with every day my sophomore year at Sunrise helped me a ton with my confidence. But I’ve always been confident in my skill.”

NBA Draft night and life with big brother

If there was anyone who briefly stole the show from the actual players being drafted during NBA Draft coverage, it was Vince Buzelis. His raw, emotional reaction to his big brother being drafted was consumed by millions on live television and on social media. There were plenty of tears and a little sobbing when the selection was made.

Vince Buzelis said he didn’t care if his brother was the first pick or the 60th pick in the draft, he was going to cry.

“I knew I would, I knew I was going to cry,” Buzelis said of the tears. “I expected to be that emotional. I didn’t expect all the cameras to be on me and all that, but I definitely expected to cry. Maybe not that much.”

There is typically always a lifelong competition between siblings. Siblings naturally compete with each other. But if there is any sibling rivalry, Vince Buzelis doesn’t show or speak of it. The pride he speaks of when asked about his brother runs deep.

Vince says the two of them “have always been cool.” But he said the year the two spent together at Sunrise Academy –– Vince’s sophomore year and what would be Matas’ senior year –– was special. He says the experience brought them extremely close together and the relationship grew.

“Now we text and call about everything,” Vince said. “He lets me know about every little detail in his life. Even when he was doing draft workouts with teams he would call me every night, telling me everything, right down to what he ate. I’m just beyond proud of him.

“Having him back home is great. He just got back from NBA summer league and he’s sleeping right back in the bed he’s always slept in. It’s just great to have him home.”

Matas Buzelis celebrates after being drafted 11th overall by the Chicago Bulls during the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 26, 2024. Sarah Stier/Getty

With the attention that comes with having a NBA brother, an arrogance or cocksure attitude can creep in. Everything that comes with having a NBA lottery pick in your house, especially with it being the hometown Bulls, can get the best of a high school teenager. But there isn’t a presumptuous entitlement or any bragging from Vince Buzelis.

“He came back from all of that and it never comes up,” Latorre said of Vince’s initial reaction to all the attention. “He doesn’t talk about it. He’s so humble with all of that. There is no bragging. There is no jealousy from others because of how he carries himself. But that emotion he showed [at the draft]? That’s who he is. It’s legit.”

Vince Buzelis is taking it all in as he prepares for his senior year at Hinsdale Central. He is confident a big year is ahead for him and the Red Devils while his brother embarks on his rookie season in the NBA.

“I don’t like to brag about that kind of stuff,” Vince says of his brother’s NBA dream coming true. “But we talked about this exact thing when I was with him for the one year at Sunrise. It’s just crazy now that he’s here. He’s in the best place he could be. With him playing where he is, me playing my senior year out. This is going to be fun.”

