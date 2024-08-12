Ex-Orr star’s future in limbo as he awaits judge’s ruling after homicide conviction

Raekwon Drake was not a guy I ever thought would be charged with first-degree murder.

I couldn’t imagine it. But in the summer of 2021, he was.

Four years earlier, in the winter of 2017, I was embedded with the Orr High School basketball team, writing a series for the Sun-Times about the West Side squad, trying to see whether sports in some way helped teenage boys in Chicago navigate the crime and violence that swirled around them daily, the whirlpool that always threatened to pull them down.

My guide was tough-as-nails coach Lou Adams. He was the disciplinarian who sometimes would work himself into heart-attack mode while railing at his players or the refs. But he never yelled at Drake, a quiet forward somewhere between 6-4 and 6-5 who could jump to the moon and whose dream was to play for Tom Izzo at Michigan State.

Even though he was a ‘‘tweener’’ without a refined three-point shot, Drake seemed as though he might be on his way to the big time after Orr unexpectedly won the IHSA Class 2A championship in March 2017.

Rae, as he’s called, went on to play at a junior college and at Post University in Connecticut. He recently had received his associate’s degree when, out of nowhere, he shot and killed a man.

To try to understand the circumstances behind that terrible event is to try to comprehend the danger of being a young Black man in Chicago, combined with the provocation of bad people and horrible luck. It’s also to recognize the law’s disdain for civilian retribution, even when that retribution somewhat makes sense.

Orr Academy High School’s Raekwon Drake takes a free throw shot during an away game against Curie Metropolitan High School, Feb. 15, 2017. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Here’s the story:

Drake took his French bulldog puppy, Chase, out for a walk on the afternoon of July 10, 2021, so the dog could relieve itself before being left in the apartment on South Paulina in Pilsen that Drake shared with his girlfriend. The couple, still together, was preparing to go out for the evening.

‘‘I was very excited,’’ Drake said recently in defense attorney Frank Himel’s office on the North Side. ‘‘We were going to a yacht party. The yacht belonged to a friend I know.’’

Drake, wearing an ankle monitor, was given permission to be in Himel’s office by the judge in his case. He recently was released to home confinement from Cook County Jail after three years, and his ankle bracelet tells authorities where he is every time its green light flashes.

Soon, the judge in Drake’s case will decide what the future holds for the now-25-year-old. It might be years more in prison or freedom for the time he has served.

The trial, recently concluded, found Drake was guilty of second-degree homicide in the shooting death of 26-year-old Martin Palafox, a convicted felon and Bishops gang member who tried to steal Chase while Drake was walking him.

‘‘I was never going to let the first-degree murder charge hold,’’ Himel said. ‘‘Some people in this same situation might not have been charged at all.’’

Palafox, who was listed in the autopsy report as being 5-11 and 167 pounds, had a large ‘‘B’’ tattoo on his leg, proclaiming his gang affiliation, as well as a teardrop under his left eye — often the criminal symbol for having killed someone.

Drake can be seen in videos sprinting away from the much smaller Palafox and two other men at full speed, followed closely by the puppy. Chase had been Drake’s gift to his girlfriend, and she had labeled the puppy ‘‘my son’’ on Instagram, followed by a heart.

When Drake ran into his apartment, Palafox stopped at Drake’s doorstep, grabbed the dog and began to jog away, smiling. Drake knew the three had guns.

‘‘One had a bag,’’ he said. ‘‘I know what’s in those.’’

Shortly, Drake ran back out of his apartment, having grabbed a gun he kept there, and started chasing the men, desperate to get his dog back. Palafox, whose nickname, ‘‘Sleepy,’’ was tattooed on his forearm, saw he wasn’t going to get away from the athletic Drake. He stopped and threw the dog to the ground, at which point Drake and his girlfriend began beating him. Drake then shot Palafox in the head at point-blank range.

One of the other thieves ran back and shot Drake and his girlfriend in their backs from more than a half-block away. The wounded pair jumped into their car and sped to a nearby hospital. It was while he was lying in bed, being treated for a pierced lung, that the police arrested Drake for murder.

There are many other details to this story, but the essence is there. It’s all sad. It’s all wrong.

Susan Juhls, a former teacher at Orr, remembered Drake fondly.

‘‘He was a voice-of-reason guy,’’ she said. ‘‘And he got along great with the staff.’’

You think about this and the roll of dice in life, about one man’s life lost and another’s derailed for no reason. You hope for the best for Raekwon Drake, a decent man.

And you think about Chase, the cute little puppy behind this tale, who disappeared up the street in the melee, never to be seen again.

