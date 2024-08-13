'It seemed like family': Loyola's Aubrey Galvan commits to Vanderbilt

As she navigated the college recruiting process, Loyola senior guard Aubrey Galvan knew there was one aspect of a college program she was looking for: family.

That feeling of camaraderie is what separated Vanderbilt from the 20-plus schools lobbying for Galvan, who won a IHSA Class 4A state championship with Loyola, to join their program. On Sunday evening, Galvan committed to the Commodores.

“It was definitely a hard decision,” Galvan said. “I had a lot of great choices, but I just think that once I went on the visit and learned more about the school and the team ... I saw the culture they had, and it seemed like a family.”

A mutual understanding of how to grow Galvan’s game and the opportunity to play in the SEC were selling points. But the confluence of Vanderbilt’s familial vibes and the challenge of playing in a tough conference made the choice feel right.

After spending her freshman and sophomore years at Deerfield, Galvan transferred to Loyola before her junior season. She joined a team with guards Paige Engels and Kelsey Langston and coach Jeremy Schoenecker to win the IHSA Class 4A state championship this past season.

Despite not having a player over 6 feet tall, Loyola succeeded this past season with a free-flowing offense built on trust among the players and coaching staff. The team welcomed Galvan’s dazzling passing and ballhandling ability, along with her superb shotmaking.

She cemented herself as one of the best point guards in the state.

“I knew some of the players going in, but we all just clicked,” Galvan said. “And I just think that the benefit of having a team that’s close is that you can count on each other.”

At Loyola, Galvan proved to be a key player on a team that finished 38-0. She plays with joy and flair on the court. She is a superb 3-point shooter and a dynamic passer, able to complete passes at the most difficult angles. Her game naturally unifies teams, so it’s understandable that she wants to be part of a team with a close-knit vibe. She’s experienced what it’s like being part of a culture conducive to winning.

Throughout Galvan’s basketball journey, strong team rapport has always followed her. With her summer club team — Full Package, which Galvan has been a part of since fourth grade — Galvan said she forged close relationships with the coaches who were instrumental in her development as a player.

"[Full Package] definitely put me in the position to be where I’m at right now,” Galvan said. “I saw the same things that I saw in Full Package in Vanderbilt.”

A summer visit to Vanderbilt cemented that the school was right for Galvan. She said the coaching staff was complimentary toward her.

“[Vanderbilt] made me feel like I’m special,” Galvan said, “and made me feel like I’m already part of them. Because of [Vanderbilt coach Shea Ralph], I knew that it was the right decision.”

After her college commitment, Galvan felt relief and gratitude for the process. She said she’s excited for the future. But, in the present, she has an opportunity to defend a state championship with Loyola.

“If we have the same mentality as last year — just putting our hearts and energy into every practice, every game — we can do great things down the stretch of the season, Galvan said.

“If we work for it, I think we can do it again.”

