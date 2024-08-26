Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
All-Area guard Tyreek Coleman picks Illinois State

The 6-2 point guard went from a relative unknown in recruiting circles to a coveted mid-major recruit in months.

By  Joe Henricksen
   
Waubonsie Valley’s Tyreek Coleman (12) controls the ball against Bolingbrook’s Joshua Pettigrew (22) and Trey Brost (0).

Waubonsie Valley’s Tyreek Coleman (12) controls the ball against Bolingbrook’s Joshua Pettigrew (22) and Trey Brost (0).

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Waubonsie Valley’s Tyreek Coleman was the breakout star in the junior class during the 2023-24 season, leading the Warriors to a 27–3 record while being named the DuPage Valley Conference Player of the Year and to the Sun-Times All-Area team.

The 6-2 point guard went from a relative unknown in recruiting circles to a coveted mid-major recruit in months. But an unofficial visit to Illinois State in June, along with an official visit this past weekend, was enough for Coleman to cancel all his upcoming visits.

Coleman, who had a surplus of Missouri Valley Conference schools on him, is headed to Illinois State after committing to head coach Ryan Pedon. He’s the highest-ranked in-state prospect to commit to Illinois State in years.

Coleman, who had visits set up in the coming weeks to Northern Iowa and Colorado State, said he didn’t plan on committing following his official weekend visit to ISU. But he said after the experience he had while on campus, there was no reason to waste anyone’s time.

“It was my No. 1 and I knew this was the place for me,” Coleman said of the feeling he had about Illinois State. “But at the same time I still wanted to compare it to something else. But it was one of those things where I felt it was right, and I didn’t want to waste time and, while doing so, have another kid commit here in my spot. I didn’t want it to be a ‘dang moment’ and have to fall back to another school just because that’s all I have left. I knew it was right.”

The “consistency” Coleman saw from Pedon and his staff during the recruiting process stood out. He said the ISU staff didn’t miss a game in June or July. But while evaluating him as a player, they also took the time to “get to know the kid,” which Coleman appreciated.

“They made it their goal to get to know me on a personal level –– the type of character I have, who I surround myself with in my life –– and I appreciated and enjoyed that part of it,” Coleman said. “They didn’t sugarcoat anything. But they always showed truth and integrity but humility as well. It was easy for me to see their character and the type of people they are.”

The current Illinois State players on the roster also made their presence felt in Coleman’s decision to commit. He said meeting the players while on the official visit was not only important but impactful.

“The players there did a great job of accommodating us, talking to them and picking their brain as to why they chose Illinois State, why they like it and how they feel about the coaching staff,” Coleman said, “I felt the connectedness there and it was huge for me in making my decision.”

Coleman is an impactful player in so many areas. He offers a blend of explosiveness and playmaking in the backcourt and is a stat-sheet stuffer. He averaged 14.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 steals a game last season and leads a Warriors team that will be highly ranked again this season.

Coleman is the City/Suburban Hoops Report’s No. 6 ranked prospect in the state in the Class of 2025.

