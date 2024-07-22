The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 22, 2024
Committing to Iowa an easy decision for Oswego’s Carson Cooney

Stability was important for Cooney, whose dad is heading into his 13th season as Oswego’s head coach.

By  Mike Clark
   
Carson and Brian Cooney.

Carson and Brian Cooney pose before a game last season.

Provided by Brian Cooney.

Chemistry with the coaches was a top priority for Carson Cooney when he was picking a college.

No wonder, considering who his father is.

Cooney, a rising senior linebacker from Oswego whose dad Brian is the Panthers’ head coach, recently committed to Iowa and longtime coach Kirk Ferentz.

The Hawkeyes were the first team to show interest in Cooney, a 6-3, 215-pounder who is the No. 10 player in his class in Illinois according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings. Also the No. 40 linebacker nationally, he’s a four-star prospect whose other offers include Illinois, Northwestern, Wisconsin, Indiana and Michigan State.

But picking the Hawkeyes was an easy choice.
Ferentz, who has been leading Iowa since 1999, is the longest-tenured head coach in FBS.

“I know the coaches will stay put,” Cooney said.

Another plus was the Hawkeyes’ reputation as one of the nation’s premier defensive teams year in and year out.

“Just the fact that Iowa football and their linebackers and history -- [it’s] unlike any other,” Cooney said.

Cooney and his dad have a little history of their own as linebackers. Brian played the position at Aurora University.

“I’m a linebacker coach and a linebacker guy,” Brian said. “It’s been fun to teach him the inner workings.”

At the same time, he has more responsibilities as a head coach.

“We’ve got an assistant coach who also works with the linebackers,” Brian said. “Carson’s not always on my hip.”

Still, there’s no getting past they have a unique relationship as father and son, besides as coach and player.

“There’ve been some practices that ended not all that well that ended in the kitchen when I got home,” Brian said.

“It’s definitely tough, but it definitely has its positives, too,” Carson said of playing for his dad.

Brian knew his son could be a special player two seasons ago when Carson was promoted to the varsity and showed he belonged.

It became more obvious, Brian said, “when these coaches started coming in the [following] spring, saw his tape, got to meet him and eyeballed him ... his height, his arm length.”

Carson started playing flag football as a little kid and it was his mom who eventually said he was ready to make the transition to the tackle version.

In those days, Carson played both ways as a linebacker and running back. “He had a lot of pretty good-looking touchdowns in his peewee days,” Brian said.

But his heart was always on the other side of the ball.

“I just kind of fell in love with defense,” Carson said. “I have a defensive mindset.”

Always strong against the run, he said, “I’m trying to work on my pass defense. I only had one interception [last season].”

It could be a memorable season for the Cooneys and the Panthers. A longtime southwest suburban power, Oswego has missed the IHSA playoffs only four times since 1986 and won state titles in 1992 and 2003. Eighteen starters return from last year’s 6-4 Class 8A qualifiers.

“I think we’re going to be really good,” Carson said.

And sharing that with his dad in their final go-round together? Priceless.

“I’ve been watching the games ever since I was a little kid,” Carson said. “It’s crazy, I blinked and I’m here already. ‘Whoa, this is my last year of [prep] football.’”

