Big Ten commitments come fast for Lincoln-Way East QB Jonas Williams, Downers Grove North QB Owen Lansu

With prep football practice getting underway on Monday, most of the state’s elite seniors have made their college decisions.

And now the top juniors are starting to come off the recruiting board as well.

Two of Illinois’ top-ranked quarterbacks in the class of 2026 both gave commitments to Big Ten programs recently.

Jonas Williams, who makes his Lincoln-Way East debut this fall after two seasons at Bolingbrook, picked Oregon, while Owen Lansu of returning Class 7A runner-up Downers Grove North committed to Minnesota.

Williams, a 6-2, 200-pounder, has been one of the most highly prized players nationally in his class. He’s No. 1 in Illinois in the 247Sports composite rankings, No. 9 among quarterbacks and No. 98 overall.

His offers are a who’s who of Power 4 football, including Alabama, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Tennessee. He also holds offers from both in-state Big Ten schools.

Recruiting analyst Clint Cosgove has been bullish on Williams since his prep debut two years ago.

“I always go back to that first [high-school] pass,” Cosgrove said. “To do that as a freshman quarterback — you’d think he’d hand the ball off, but the dude drops a dime for a 49-, 50-yard pass.”

Williams finished with 2,950 total yards and 31 touchdowns for a Bolingbrook team that finished 3-6 last year. Now he joins the state’s premier public-school program at Lincoln-Way East, which has two 8A titles and two runner-up finishes since 2017.

He’ll have two more Division I recruits to work with on the offensive side in 6-4 tight end Trey Zvonar (Miami of Ohio) and running back Zion Gist (Western Michigan).

Cosgrove isn’t surprised that Williams picked Oregon.

“He fits the mold,” Cosgrove said. "[Ducks coach] Dan Lanning knows what he’s doing.”

Williams is the second local quarterback to commit to one of the Big Ten’s new West Coast members. Hersey senior Colton Gumino is heading to UCLA.

Though the former Pac-12 members didn’t spend much time chasing Illinois players before, expect that to change with the new conference alignment.

“They’re going to go heavy here in the Midwest,” Cosgrove said of Oregon in particular and the West Coast teams in general. “It’s really going to hurt the Midwest teams. This is going to be what you see moving forward.”

Lansu, meanwhile, is also going to the Big Ten after putting up 2,100 yards and 29 touchdowns during the Trojans’ run to the 7A final. A three-star prospect, he’s ranked No. 12 in the state and No. 49 nationally among quarterbacks.

The 6-2, 195-pounder had been in contact with Minnesota since last summer and received an offer after Gophers staffers came to Downers North to see him throw.

There were a few reasons for picking Minnesota, he said: “it being in the Big Ten, it being a school that’s underrated in the [coach PJ] Fleck era. They’ve been consistently successful. I think there’s a lot of potential for that program to go far.”

Downers Grove North’s Owen Lansu (1) tracks a receiver against Kenwood last season. Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Fleck’s local roots were a plus, Lansu said: “The connection with Fleck being from Kaneland, experiencing a lot of the Midwest stuff Midwest kids go through.”

It’s on the early side for juniors to commit, but Lansu — whose other offers include Northwestern and Cincinnati — saw no reason to wait.

“It felt right, it felt like home,” Lansu said.

Cosgrove likes the fit for Lansu.

“Minnesota is getting a real steal,” Cosgrove said. “They find those guys, they trust their [evaluation] and they get them.

“He’s a big-time talent. He has every intangible to be a great college quarterback, he probably has future NFL upside. He’s got a big arm and he’s a smart kid.”

