The state's newest star quarterback, Carmel soph Trae Taylor, takes the reins on the first day of practice

A quick scan through Trae Taylor’s Instagram shows a who’s who of college football. Carmel’s sophomore quarterback met 17 head coaches this summer, traveling to camps nationwide.

Taylor’s dad J.R., a successful running back at EIU, did most of that driving. One of the memorable journeys was when a meeting with Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz lasted until 11 p.m. and the Taylors had to be in Mississippi the next day.

“It was definitely a lot,” Trae Taylor said. “But I really cleaned up the picture for myself and I have a much better idea of where I’d like to be in college.”

Taylor is the top prospect in the state’s Class of 2027 and one of the top overall quarterback prospects in the country. He’s the area’s most heavily recruited quarterback since JJ McCarthy.

Monday was the first day of football practice across the state and Taylor’s first practice as the Corsairs’ starter. He served as the backup quarterback last year, playing significant minutes in a handful of games.

“Obviously I wanted to play last year but looking back now sitting was the best thing for me,” Taylor said. “I had a chance to kind of see how the Catholic League moved. And I was able to get close with a lot of players. It was good to get some experience and help me get ready for this year.”

Taylor was 145 pounds last season and is now up to 175 pounds and has cracked 6-3.

“[Taylor] is unbelievable on the field but even smarter off the field,” Carmel lineman Tommy Lamberti said. “I’ve never seen anything like it with the amount of effort he puts in to learn the game off the field. Countless hours. We are blessed to have him. He’s a great player and a great team player.”

Taylor has 23 scholarship offers (the first came in seventh grade) and three NIL deals, including a pickle juice and a trading card company. He has a website selling $35 t-shirts and $44 hoodies.

So the hype is all ready to go. The first varsity start comes on Aug. 30 at Grayslake Central.

“He works hard and he’s a true leader,” Corsairs coach Jason McKie said. “He wants to be great and he’ll be as good as he wants to be because he puts in the work.”

McKie, a former Bear, is turning Carmel into a powerhouse. The Corsairs won just one of the five games in his first season (COVID spring year). Since then they have improved each season, winning three games in his second year, seven in his third and 10 games last year.

Several key players are back from a team that gave eventual Class 5A state champion Nazareth its biggest playoff test.

Carmel coach Jason McKie watches players during practice on Monday. Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

“It’s been amazing to see the job [McKie] has done,” Lamberti said. “I’ve experienced the switch since I’ve been here. It gives you a real sense of pride to be a part of buying into this program and seeing the results.”

Running back Donovan Dey, tight end Jack Greiber, linebacker Dominic Delorme and wide receiver Kai Owens are all expected to be major contributors for Carmel.

The Corsairs have regular season tests against Providence, St. Laurence, Montini, Loyola and Fenwick.

“I’m not worried about getting my name out there with the other great quarterbacks in the state,” Taylor said. “This is a team sport and my goal is a state championship. We are all out here working our butts off for that goal and I’m just one part of it.”