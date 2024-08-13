The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 13, 2024
High School Football Sports High School Sports

4 storylines to watch during the high school football season

Opening night is arriving soon Here’s a look at four things to keep an eye on during the 2024 season.

By  Mike Clark
   
Mount Carmel's Jack Elliott (9) decides to run with the ball against Downers Grove North last season.

Mount Carmel’s Jack Elliott (9) decides to run with the ball against Downers Grove North last season.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Share

With opening night for high school football just over two weeks away, here are four storylines to watch:

1. Can anyone beat Loyola?

Dynasties are rare in Class 8A, where the state’s largest schools compete. The last team to win three straight championships was Maine South in 2008-10.

Loyola, though, enters the season as the favorite to earn their own title trifecta. The Ramblers are 47-2 since the beginning of the spring 2021 pandemic season, losing only to eventual champ Lockport in the fall 2021 semifinals and to Mount Carmel in Week 9 of the 2022 regular season.

When John Holecek stepped down after leading Loyola to seven title games and three titles from 2011-22, Beau Desherow took over and the Ramblers didn’t skip a beat en route to last year’s 14-0 title run. After taking a year off, Holecek is back on staff as an assistant, and many of the stars of last year’s team also return.

Among them: quarterback Ryan Fitzgerald, who will be a preferred walk-on at Iowa; running back Drew MacPherson (committed to Iowa as a safety), 6-7 tight end Brendan Loftus, a Miami (Ohio) commit; and safety Donovan Robinson (Washington).

Loyola’s most likely challengers figure to be Mount Carmel, coming off two straight Class 7A titles of its own; and Lincoln-Way East, the state’s premier public-school program and the 8A runner-up the past two years.

2. Who are the early Player of the Year front-runners?

Like the Heisman Trophy, the Player of the Year award usually goes to an offensive skill player on an elite team.

This year, there is no shortage of candidates.

Fitzgerald, a 6-3, 205-pounder, was brilliant in his first season as a varsity starter, completing 64% of his passes for 2,141 yards and 20 touchdowns with only one interception. His numbers could have been better had Loyola needed them to be; the Ramblers’ 23-21 win over Mount Carmel in Week 9 was their only one-score game all season.

Mount Carmel’s Jack Elliott is another senior coming off a spectacular rookie season. The 6-foot, 205-pound Vanderbilt commit accounted for 4,088 total yards and 41 touchdowns last year.

Two other seniors are top-70 national prospects who could play their way into the Player of the Year conversation: Fenwick defensive lineman Nate Marshall (Michigan) and Geneva wide receiver Talyn Taylor (Georgia). And don’t overlook the state’s No. 1 junior, Lincoln-Way East quarterback and Oregon commit Jonas Williams.

3. More conference churn

The Upstate Eight has expanded to 14 schools and two divisions, with West Aurora returning from the Southwest Prairie, Riverside-Brookfield joining after one year as an independent, and Elmwood Park and Ridgewood coming in after spending a year in the Chicagoland Prairie.

West Aurora’s spot in the Southwest Prairie was taken by Bolingbrook, which moved over from the Southwest Suburban.

The biggest change, though, is the merger of the Southwest Suburban and DuPage Valley, two leagues whose memberships have been in flux for a while. The new Southwest Valley has three five-team divisions. The best looks to be the Blue, all of whose teams are returning IHSA playoff qualifiers: Lincoln-Way East, Lockport, Homewood-Flossmoor, Neuqua Valley and Naperville North.

All three divisions are a mix of former SWSC and DVC teams, which unfortunately has meant the end — at least temporarily — of some of the area’s best rivalries.

None of the three Lincoln-Ways — East, Central and West — play each other this season. And district rivals Neuqua Valley and Waubonsie Valley aren’t scheduled to meet either.

4. Welcome to Week 0

For the first time, teams are allowed to scrimmage other teams the weekend before the regular season starts. It’s part of a trend that has opened the way for more game-caliber reps before the games start to count. Another recent change was allowing teams to have 11-on-11 scrimmages during summer contact days after formerly being limited to 7-on-7 competitions.

Share
Next Up In High School Football
Illinois' newest star quarterback, Carmel soph Trae Taylor, takes the reins on first day of practice
Big Ten commitments come fast for Lincoln-Way East QB Jonas Williams, Downers Grove North QB Owen Lansu
High school football schedule for Week 1
Committing to Iowa an easy decision for Oswego’s Carson Cooney
Hersey quarterback Colton Gumino's wish comes true with commitment to UCLA
Jonas Williams is more than willing to trade gaudy stats for wins at Lincoln-Way East
The Latest
Screenshot_20240731-082024.png
News
Family pushes for rail safety after death of young journalist at Far South Side station
Grace Bentkowski, 22, died after stepping off a train July 25 at the Hegewisch South Shore station and being struck by another train leaving the platform.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
Cade Horton
Cubs
Cubs GM Carter Hawkins: Top prospect Cade Horton part of team's plans in 2025 after injury setback
Horton has been sidelined by a subscapularis strain since late May.
By Maddie Lee
 
White Sox Athletics Baseball
White Sox
White Sox' Andrew Vaughn survived first two months only way he knew how: Keep grinding
“There’s a lot of stuff to learn from all of this,” said Vaughn, who is batting .294 in his last 17 games
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Coby White Kristaps Porzingis
Bulls
Bulls schedule released for the NBA's in-season tournament pool play
The Bulls will see the defending NBA champions for a second consecutive season in the in-season tournament pool play, this time hosting the Boston Celtics.
By Joe Cowley
 
Grilled Halloumi and Quinoa Salad
Recipes
Quinoa salad gets a briny boost from grilled halloumi
Halloumi is a unique Cypriot cheese that is made by cooking strained and pressed milk curds in boiling whey.
By Lynda Balslev | Taste Food
 