The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 14, 2024
High School Football Sports High School Sports

No. 10 Joliet Catholic returns 15 starters, eyes a 16th state championship

The preseason countdown of the top ten teams in the Super 25 begins with a look at No. 10 Joliet Catholic.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Joliet Catholic’s Daniel Rouse works a drill during football practice.

Joliet Catholic’s Daniel Rouse works a drill during football practice.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Share

Mount Carmel won its 15th state title last season, tying Joliet Catholic as the kings of Illinois high school football.

Caravan coach Jordan Lynch shrugged off the record after the victory, saying it wasn’t a big deal.

That’s not the case in Joliet.

“Those championships dating back to 1977 are a long line of history and tradition that our program is built on,” Hilltoppers coach Jake Jaworski said. “Is that record the be-all and end-all? Probably not. But it is pretty cool. It is a feather in your cap. This is the ‘City of Champions’ so anytime you can build on that, you would prefer it.”

The Hilltoppers lost to Nazareth in the Class 5A state title game last season, which allowed Mount Carmel to tie the record by winning the Class 7A championship.

“We are focused on the regular season and trying to get the wins we need to get into the playoffs,” Joliet Catholic lineman Cam Juricich said. “But a state championship and taking back that record is definitley on our minds. For sure.”

Juricich is one of four returning starters, along with Jake Jakovich, Michael Lynch and Elijah Watt, on the offensive line. That unit will be the foundation of this season’s team, which begins the season ranked No. 10 in the Super 25.

Jaworski has 15 total starters back, the most in his eight-year tenure.

“That experience allows you to dabble with some different formations, motions and adjustments and to take things to a different level,” Jaworski said. “Hopefully we will have a little more variety on both sides of the ball because we don’t have to spend time teaching the absolute basics.”

The Hilltoppers lack star power. Joliet Catholic doesn’t have a big-name player on offense or defense. But there are players ready to step up.

“Keegan Farnaus is a guy that rushed for 250 plus yards against Morris in the quarterfinals last year,” Jaworski said. “Larry Stringham is a throwback type runner for us. Big, physical kid. Craig Peacock is a junior that has flashed speed and playmaking ability.”

Junior Lucas Simulick takes over as the starting quarterback. The multi-sport star played a few quarters last season. Jaworski is confident in Simulick’s ability.

“Being the starting quarterback at Joliet Catholic is a lot of responsibility,” Simulick said. “I have to put the work in so I can come out and lead these guys and make sure everyone is maxed out for every play.”

Players and head coaches come and go for the Hilltoppers but the high-standards remain. There may not be another city in the area with an identity tied so closely to a private school sports program. Joliet Catholic football is the pride of Joliet.

Joliet Catholic’s Lucas Simulick throws a pass during practice.

Joliet Catholic’s Lucas Simulick throws a pass during practice.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Senior linebacker Daniel Rouse is the fourth brother in his family to play football for the Hilltoppers. He’s attended more Joliet Catholic football games than he can count.

“My dad coached for 20 years too,” Rouse said. “I’ve been going to games since I was born. Every group has the brotherhood and we have it now. This is our last year and we have to give it all we’ve got to win a state championship.”

“There is this sense of loyalty and dedication to the program that is passed to down in families like [Rouse’s’],” Simulick said. “They are leaders because they know how things should be done here. It sets the example for the rest of us.”

Joliet Catholic schedule

Aug. 30 vs. Iowa City, IA
Sept. 6 at Oswego
Sept. 13 vs. Fenwick
Sept. 20 vs. Marist
Sept. 27 at Nazareth
Oct. 4 at Notre Dame
Oct. 11 at Mount Carmel
Oct. 18 vs. De La Salle
Oct. 25 at Providence

Share
Next Up In High School Football
4 storylines to watch during the high school football season
Illinois' newest star quarterback, Carmel soph Trae Taylor, takes the reins on first day of practice
Big Ten commitments come fast for Lincoln-Way East QB Jonas Williams, Downers Grove North QB Owen Lansu
High school football schedule for Week 1
Committing to Iowa an easy decision for Oswego’s Carson Cooney
Hersey quarterback Colton Gumino's wish comes true with commitment to UCLA
The Latest
This combination of photos taken at campaign rallies in Atlanta shows Vice President Kamala Harris on July 30 (left) and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump on Aug. 3. Trump and Harris held the dueling rallies four days apart, but the dynamics showcased how deeply divided the American electorate is. The Harris crowd was majority Black and female. Trump's crowd was overwhelmingly white. They listened to different music. They heard wildly different arguments on immigration, the economy, voting rights. Either Harris or Trump will win. The question is how widely the winner will be accepted. (AP Photo)
Columnists
Glitchy streams, migrant memes, stupid themes show Trump’s playbook is a mess
Republicans should hammer Kamala Harris and Tim Walz on policy issues, but Trump’s too busy being juvenile.
By S. E. Cupp
 
BAN-080924-3.jpg
Editorials
Judge should answer for dialing up her tantrum over cellphone
A robe and a gavel doesn’t give Judge Peggy Chiampas the right to ban a law clerk from the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for bringing his cellphone to her courtroom.
By CST Editorial Board
 
US rock band Imagine Dragons' lead singer Dan Reynolds performs on stage in front of the Chateau de Chambord castle on September 8, 2023 in Chambord, central France. (Photo by GUILLAUME SOUVANT / AFP) (Photo by GUILLAUME SOUVANT/AFP via Getty Images)
Things To Do
Things to see and do in Chicago Aug. 14-21: The Mix
Imagine Dragons in concert, Grant Park Orchestra’s season finale and Fan Expo Chicago are among the entertainment highlights in the week ahead.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 
Mayor Brandon Johnson (left) and Gov. J.B. Pritzker in April. Johnson’s administration had lobbied Pritzker and state lawmakers to come up with more funding for migrant care during the General Assembly’s upcoming veto session.
DNC 2024
Pritzker ready for prime time speech at Democratic Convention, with Johnson also among speakers
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker will be speaking in a prime time address Tuesday night, the same night former President Barack Obama will address the Democratic convention, according to two sources familiar with the plans.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
The historic Noel State Bank building at 1601 N. Milwaukee Ave. will be home to a new Barnes & Noble in October.
Housing & development
Barnes & Noble pushes back Wicker Park store opening to October
The bookseller has pushed back the store’s opening before, citing “unforeseen site conditions.”
By Amy Yee
 