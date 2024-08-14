No. 10 Joliet Catholic returns 15 starters, eyes a 16th state championship

Mount Carmel won its 15th state title last season, tying Joliet Catholic as the kings of Illinois high school football.

Caravan coach Jordan Lynch shrugged off the record after the victory, saying it wasn’t a big deal.

That’s not the case in Joliet.

“Those championships dating back to 1977 are a long line of history and tradition that our program is built on,” Hilltoppers coach Jake Jaworski said. “Is that record the be-all and end-all? Probably not. But it is pretty cool. It is a feather in your cap. This is the ‘City of Champions’ so anytime you can build on that, you would prefer it.”

The Hilltoppers lost to Nazareth in the Class 5A state title game last season, which allowed Mount Carmel to tie the record by winning the Class 7A championship.

“We are focused on the regular season and trying to get the wins we need to get into the playoffs,” Joliet Catholic lineman Cam Juricich said. “But a state championship and taking back that record is definitley on our minds. For sure.”

Juricich is one of four returning starters, along with Jake Jakovich, Michael Lynch and Elijah Watt, on the offensive line. That unit will be the foundation of this season’s team, which begins the season ranked No. 10 in the Super 25.

Jaworski has 15 total starters back, the most in his eight-year tenure.

“That experience allows you to dabble with some different formations, motions and adjustments and to take things to a different level,” Jaworski said. “Hopefully we will have a little more variety on both sides of the ball because we don’t have to spend time teaching the absolute basics.”

The Hilltoppers lack star power. Joliet Catholic doesn’t have a big-name player on offense or defense. But there are players ready to step up.

“Keegan Farnaus is a guy that rushed for 250 plus yards against Morris in the quarterfinals last year,” Jaworski said. “Larry Stringham is a throwback type runner for us. Big, physical kid. Craig Peacock is a junior that has flashed speed and playmaking ability.”

Junior Lucas Simulick takes over as the starting quarterback. The multi-sport star played a few quarters last season. Jaworski is confident in Simulick’s ability.

“Being the starting quarterback at Joliet Catholic is a lot of responsibility,” Simulick said. “I have to put the work in so I can come out and lead these guys and make sure everyone is maxed out for every play.”

Players and head coaches come and go for the Hilltoppers but the high-standards remain. There may not be another city in the area with an identity tied so closely to a private school sports program. Joliet Catholic football is the pride of Joliet.

Joliet Catholic’s Lucas Simulick throws a pass during practice. Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Senior linebacker Daniel Rouse is the fourth brother in his family to play football for the Hilltoppers. He’s attended more Joliet Catholic football games than he can count.

“My dad coached for 20 years too,” Rouse said. “I’ve been going to games since I was born. Every group has the brotherhood and we have it now. This is our last year and we have to give it all we’ve got to win a state championship.”

“There is this sense of loyalty and dedication to the program that is passed to down in families like [Rouse’s’],” Simulick said. “They are leaders because they know how things should be done here. It sets the example for the rest of us.”

Joliet Catholic schedule

Aug. 30 vs. Iowa City, IA

Sept. 6 at Oswego

Sept. 13 vs. Fenwick

Sept. 20 vs. Marist

Sept. 27 at Nazareth

Oct. 4 at Notre Dame

Oct. 11 at Mount Carmel

Oct. 18 vs. De La Salle

Oct. 25 at Providence

