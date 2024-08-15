No. 9 Hersey hopes tougher schedule leads to a deep playoff run

Hersey, the No. 9 team in the preseason Super 25, hasn’t lost a regular-season game in two seasons.

The Huskies’ schedules haven’t been easy, with games against New Trier, Prospect and Buffalo Grove. Still, only two opponents finished above .500 last season.

Hersey lost in the second round of the playoffs to excellent foes the last two years (Downers Grove North, Batavia). Coach Tom Nelson has the program headed in the right direction. But it is unlikely his perfect 18-0 regular season record lasts much longer. And that could be a good thing.

The Huskies open this season with a road game at Warren and then host Barrington and Maine South. All three teams are traditional powers that will begin the season ranked. It’s a massive step up.

Colton Gumino, Hersey’s UCLA-bound quarterback, lights up excitedly when the schedule is mentioned.

“We were 9-0 last year but it wasn’t a hard schedule,” Gumino said. “Maybe that’s why we fell short in the playoffs? Maybe it isn’t? But it is definitely an advantage to play top playoff contenders during the regular season. Hopefully that experience can help us get past the second round.”

Gumino, a 6-2, 196-pound senior, is a three-star prospect rated 41st among Illinois rising seniors and 93rd nationally among quarterbacks in the 247Sports composite rankings. He passed for 2,488 yards and 35 touchdowns, completing 72% of his passes with a 142.8 quarterback rating.

Gumino will be without his two favorite targets from last season. Carson Grove is now at Northwestern and Iowa-bound tight end Logan Farrell suffered an injury in June and will miss the entire season.

“It’s heartbreaking for Logan but at least he has some bigger things to look forward to in football,” Nelson said.

Hersey schedule

Aug. 30 at Warren

at Warren Sept. 6 vs. Barrington

vs. Barrington Sept. 13 vs. Maine South

vs. Maine South Sept. 20 at Glenbrook South

at Glenbrook South Sept. 27 at Elk Grove

at Elk Grove Oct. 4 vs. Buffalo Grove

vs. Buffalo Grove Oct. 10 at Prospect

at Prospect Oct. 18 vs. Rolling Meadows

vs. Rolling Meadows Oct. 25 at Wheeling

Grant Kalata is expected to step up and fill some of the holes Farrell leaves. Kalata, a senior, missed all of last season with an injury and will play wide receiver and defensive back.

“It was hard sitting out and watching all the success the team had last year but it has given me so much energy and excitement for this season,” Kalata said. “I’m ready to help out wherever I can now.”

Hersey has nine starters back from last year. Receiver Charles Meister and running back/defensive back Brandon Jenkins will be major factors along with lineman Thomas Mulder. Also keep an eye on junior Tyler Wentink, who will play both ways and linebacker/tight end Logan Clark.

Hersey coach Tom Nelson directs a drill during practice. Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

The Huskies averaged 41.5 points last season and only lost to Downers Grove North, the Class 7A runner-up, by three points in the playoffs. Nelson, a former NFL safety and Hersey graduate, is one of the state’s top young coaches.

“The most important thing is to take care of the players and make it a great experience for them,” Nelson said. “Protect them at all costs and increase their ability physically and emotionally and make sure they know they are cared about as people. Those are our core principles. To make them feel they are valued and will be seen and be heard.”

