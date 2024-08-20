Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 20, 2024
High School Football Sports High School Sports

No. 6 Downers Grove North reloads for another shot at a state title

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Downers Grove North’s Charlie Cruse works a drill during practice.

Downers Grove North’s Charlie Cruse works a drill during practice.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Share

Downers Grove North was one of the best stories in football last season. There were three West Suburban Silver teams in the preseason rankings last year: Glenbard West, Lyons and York. The Trojans were left out.

Downers North was on everyone’s radar as a quality team, but it turned out young quarterback Owen Lansu and little-known running back Noah Battle were better than most observers realized.

The Trojans finished third in the conference but rolled to the Class 7A title game, where they lost to Mount Carmel.

Battle has moved on to Wisconsin-Whitewater, but Downers North coach Joe Horeni has Lansu back to go with 13 other starters.

The Trojans, ranked No. 6 in the preseason, won’t sneak up on anyone this year.

‘‘It’s good for the kids that they’ve had success and performed at a high level in pressure situations,’’ Horeni told the Sun-Times. ‘‘But the expectations are there now. People know about us.’’

Lansu, a 6-2, 190-pound junior, recently committed to Minnesota. He threw for 2,106 yards and 26 touchdowns last season.

‘‘We have pretty much all of our passing attack back from last year, and my plan is to take a big step forward,’’ Lansu said. ‘‘We might be more of a committee at running back, but we’ll be able to run the ball well. I’ll be doing more of that, too. But we will be pass-first and play to our strengths.’’

Downers Grove North’s Joe Edwards works a drill during practice.

Downers Grove North’s Joe Edwards works a drill during practice.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Receivers Charlie Cruse and Oliver Thulin are two of Lansu’s favorite targets. Cruse will be counted on to provide some of the big moments that Battle specialized in last year.

‘‘We proved all the haters wrong last year,’’ Cruse said. ‘‘Now over the summer we have been pushing each other to raise the standards. It’s not just making state but winning the state championship game.’’

Senior Joe Edwards, the younger brother of Bills lineman David Edwards, will play tight end and linebacker.

Several coaches around the area have mentioned that getting a chance to play Loyola or Mount Carmel is an eye-opening experience for their teams. It raises the bar. Edwards agreed.

Downers Grove North schedule
  • Aug. 30 vs. O’Fallon
  • Sept. 6 vs. Downers Grove South
  • Sept. 13 vs. Glenbard West
  • Sept. 20 at Proviso West
  • Sept. 27 vs. Oak Park
  • Oct. 4 at York
  • Oct. 11 vs. Lyons
  • Oct. 18 vs. Hinsdale South
  • Oct. 25 at Hinsdale Central

‘‘It was really helpful,’’ Edwards said. ‘‘It humbled a lot of guys and proved how much harder we have to work to get to that spot. I’ve been telling the younger guys that everything is so much quicker on varsity and then even faster when you get to those teams late in the playoffs.’’

Downers North, which is generally not a powerhouse, has spent several years in the spotlight in basketball and football recently.

‘‘A lot of it has to do with the kids,’’ Horeni said. ‘‘We’ve had some crossover athletes, like Owen Thulin. But our administration believes in our athletics, and they support it. Add that to great coaches that work hard overall and in the community, and good things happen.’’

Share
Next Up In High School Football
From high school football coach to VP candidate: How to tackle all this, Coach Walz?
5 high school football coaches to watch this season
No. 7 Warren will lean on multisport athlete Jack Wolf to provide offensive spark
No. 8 Cary-Grove, led by Logan Abrams and Peyton Seaburg, eyes a fifth state title
Previewing 5 of the best games of the upcoming high school football season
No. 9 Hersey hopes tougher schedule leads to a deep playoff run
The Latest
DW0A8035.jpg
DNC 2024
Pritzker on Trump: ‘Take it from an actual billionaire, Trump is rich in only one thing: stupidity’
Full text of Gov. JB Pritzker’s speech to Democratic National Convention on Tuesday night.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks as her running mate listens at the Fiserv Forum during a campaign rally in Milwaukee, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024.
Columnists
Harris and Walz skip Obama speeches to rally Wisconsin voters in Milwaukee
After the DNC roll call, Kamala Harris was beamed into the United Center from the stage of a packed Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, an organizational tour de force. She greeted the convention in Chicago and said she’ll be back — and then returned to her Milwaukee rally.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Detroit Tigers v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
For ex-Cub Javy Baez, striking out with the Tigers, nights are more tragic than 'magic'
Cubs fans are happy to see Baez at Wrigley Field — and the feeling is mutual — but the 31-year-old is a former star at a career crossroads.
By Steve Greenberg
 
BLINK TWICE
Movies and TV
'Blink Twice': Luxury getaway turns bloody in Zoë Kravitz’s skillful blend of satire and horror
Striking visuals, smart dialogue distinguish actor’s gonzo directorial debut starring Naomi Ackie and Channing Tatum.
By Richard Roeper
 
Ben Affleck attends the premiere of his film "The Last Duel" with Jennifer Lopez in 2021.
Celebrities
Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck
Superstar couple had married for the second time in 2022.
By AP
 