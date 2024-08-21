Keeping QB Constantine Coines healthy is key for No. 5 Maine South's season

Maine South has lost its starting quarterback to injury very early in the season in five of the last eight years.

“The three times we didn’t we won state, finished second in the state and went to the semifinals,” Hawks coach Dave Inserra said.

Senior Constantine Coines took over in the opener last year after starter Jack DeFillipis was injured. Coines had a spectacular season, finishing with more than 2,500 passing yards, nearly 1,000 rushing yards and 37 total TDs.

“I’m not allowed to try to hit anybody this year,” Coines told the Sun-Times. “No laying the shoulder into anybody. I don’t like it, I like to get after it but I understand. I have to get down, get out and stay healthy.”

There is a talented backup ready for the Hawks, ranked No. 5 in the preseason Super 25. Sophomore Jameson Purcell has 16 college scholarship offers including Auburn, Florida and Miami.

“Jameson is a great player,” Inserra said. “He’s a sophomore. This is Constantine’s team, no doubt. And he doesn’t have to do it himself. He has a big line and Michael Dellumo is a two-time all-conference running back.”

Maine South’s Tyler Fortis (99, right) works a drill during practice. Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

The Hawks’ offensive line of Zak Stoilov, Peter Strbac, Eddie Dase, Lazar Babic and Derek Koziol averages 6-4 and more than 270 pounds.

“That is very comforting,” Coines, who his 5-11, said. “The only problem is I might not be able to see over them sometimes. But we will make due. It is better to have the height and size than not have it.”

Maine South schedule Aug. 30 at Lincoln-Way East

at Lincoln-Way East Sept. 6 vs. Warren

vs. Warren Sept. 13 at Hersey

at Hersey Sept. 20 vs. Barrington

vs. Barrington Sept. 27 vs. New Trier

vs. New Trier Oct. 4 vs. Glenbrook North

vs. Glenbrook North Oct. 10 at Glenbrook South

at Glenbrook South Oct. 18 vs. Deerfield

vs. Deerfield Oct. 25 at Evanston

Dellumo contributed 1,328 yards of offense and scored 20 total TDs last season. The offense appears ready to succeed. Inserra’s defense returns just three starters, defensive lineman Tyler Fortis, linebacker Gavin Smith and linebacker Alex Cenich.

“That’s the way it usually is on both sides of the ball,” Inserra said. “We generally depend on seniors in this program. We had some good competition over the summer and guys are ready to step up.”

Dellumo says the offense has more plays and concepts this season and Coines, who primarily ran the ball his first few starts, is ready to showcase his passing skills.

“We started passing more late in the the season and in the playoffs,” Coines said. “We’ve picked up right where we left off and I’ve grown as a passer.”

Maine South’s season starts with a bang: at Lincoln-Way East, vs. Warren, at Hersey and vs. Barrington. All four teams are ranked in the preseason Super 25.

“I’m so ready and so excited,” Dellumo said. “I’ve been around these guys my whole life and we’ve all been watching Maine South football our whole lives. It has all been building to this moment.”

