Loyola's Ryan Fitzgerald leads Chicago area’s best on offense

It’s an unusually strong year for quarterbacks around the area, led by a pair of returning state champions. The list of the area’s top 10 offensive players also includes the state’s top junior and a receiver committed to Georgia. Here’s a closer look:

1. Ryan Fitzgerald, Loyola

If Fitzgerald felt any pressure stepping in as QB1 for the defending Class 8A champion last fall, he didn’t show it. The son of former Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald guided the Ramblers to a 14-0 record, capped by another Class 8A title. Committed to Iowa as a preferred walk-on, he completed 64% of his passes for 2,141 yards and 20 touchdowns with just one interception.

2. Jack Elliott, Mount Carmel

Like Fitzgerald, Elliott played like a veteran in his first year as a varsity starter, helping the Caravan go 13-1 and win their second consecutive Class 7A title. The Vanderbilt commit made plays with his arm and legs, accounting for 4,088 total yards and 41 TDs.

3. Talyn Taylor, Geneva

The son of former NFL player Tavian Banks is the state’s premier receiver. He’s a four-star prospect committed to Georgia who’s rated No. 3 among Illinois seniors and No. 67 overall nationally in the 247Sports.com composite rankings.

4. Jonas Williams, Lincoln-Way East

The Bolingbrook transfer is the state’s No. 1 junior. He’s also the No. 8 quarterback and a top-100 player nationally. A starter since Week 1 of his freshman year, the Oregon commit finished with 2,950 total yards and 31 touchdowns last season.

5. Owen Lansu, Downers Grove North

The Minnesota commit helped the Trojans reach the Class 7A title game last season as a sophomore. He passed for 2,200 yards and 24 touchdowns.

6. Nasir Rankin, Morgan Park

A Division I prospect in football and basketball, the junior wide receiver transferred from Young to Morgan Park this year. He has Big Ten offers from Illinois, Indiana, Michigan State, Nebraska and Wisconsin.

7. Logan Abrams, Cary-Grove

When the Trojans have an elite fullback, they’re as good as any team in the state. Abrams is just such a player, and he’s back for two more years after rambling for 1,590 yards and 26 touchdowns as a sophomore to help the Trojans win their second Class 6A title in three seasons.

8. Aaron Stewart, Warren

One of the state’s top multisport athletes is a defending state champion and two-time defending national champ in both freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling. The junior running back averaged more than seven yards per carry last season, finishing with 1,689 yards and 19 touchdowns.

9. Gavin Mueller, St. Francis

The 6-5 junior tight end is one of the season’s most intriguing stories. A starter on the Spartans basketball team and sectional-champion thrower in track, he’s back playing football for the first time since eighth grade. His offers include Florida, Illinois and Wisconsin.

10. Colton Gumino, Hersey

The UCLA commit is as accurate a passer as you’ll find, completing 72% of his throws last season for 2,488 yards and 35 touchdowns with a 142.8 quarterback rating.