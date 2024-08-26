Top-ranked Loyola and star QB Ryan Fitzgerald eye a state title three-peat

Loyola’s recent football dominance spans hundreds of players and two head coaches. More than any school in the area, the Ramblers aren’t reliant on stars or a particular coach.

Senior linebacker Charlie Daly has an interesting theory about how the program has maintained such a high level of success.

“It’s because of how the older guys treat the younger guys,” Daly told the Sun-Times. “When you come as a freshman you are welcomed. And then when you hit varsity the seniors do the same.

“Last year the seniors treated me so well that it made me want to work harder. That’s what I’m trying to do right now, welcome these juniors. It give you the will to grind and leads to accountability.”

All that kindness has paid off on the field. The Ramblers have won back-to-back Class 8A state titles, are 45-2 in the last four seasons and have won 22 consecutive road games. Loyola’s last away loss was on Sept. 20, 2019 at Mount Carmel.

It comes as no surprise that the Ramblers are the top-ranked team in the preseason Super 25.

“We take pride in not losing,” quarterback Ryan Fitzgerald said. “We want to win every single game. Even on the sophomore team, we didn’t lose a game for five years or something. You don’t want to be the team that messes it up.”

Fitzgerald, an Iowa recruit, led the Ramblers to a 14-0 record last year. It was his first year on varsity and Beau Desherow’s first year as Loyola’s head coach.

“This year the communication is better with [Desherow],” Fitzgerald said. “Last year we weren’t as talkative but now we are, finding out what is best for the team and a way to win.”

Fitzgerald passed for 2,141 yards and 20 TDs last season and ran for 634 yards and 14 TDs. He only threw one interception, completing 64% of his passes.

The offense has all kinds of firepower with Iowa recruit Drew MacPherson and senior Luke Foster at running back. Tight end Brendan Loftus (Miami of Ohio) and wide receivers Will Carlson and Conlon Kane should be Fitzgerald’s top targets.

Loyola’s William Carlson (14) catches a pass in front of Brother Rice’s Leo Niksic (35) last season. Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Desherow is expecting big things from the defensive line, led by Connor Sullivan (San Diego State), Thomas Ghislandi (Army) and junior Kai Calcutt, a nationally-ranked wrestler.

“We are really excited about the season [Calcutt] is going to have,” Desherow said. “He’s a big, explosive kid.”

Former head coach John Holecek has returned to coach the linebackers and there is another big addition to campus: lights on the football field.

For the first time in school history, the Ramblers will play home games under the lights on Friday night.

“We will always have on Saturday game,” Desherow said. “That is special here, when I played and when my kids played and going back a long time. But Friday night games will be great for our student body.”

Loyola schedule Aug. 31 vs. East St. Louis at ISU

vs. East St. Louis at ISU Sept. 7 at Glenbard West

at Glenbard West Sept. 13 vs. St. Francis

vs. St. Francis Sept. 20 vs. Brother Rice

vs. Brother Rice Sept. 27 at DePaul Prep

at DePaul Prep Oct. 4 at St. Ignatius

at St. Ignatius Oct. 12 vs. Providence

vs. Providence Oct. 18 at Carmel

at Carmel Oct. 25 at Mount Carmel

Overall, the Ramblers have significantly more future college players than normal. The timing worked out well for Loyola. Right when Lincoln-Way East wound up with a load of future college players the Ramblers did too.

Loyola has beaten Lincoln-Way East in the past two Class 8A state title games and ended the Griffins’ season for the last three years.

“It’s an anomaly for us to have as many college recruits as we have this year,” Desherow said. “We always have a lot of really good, smart, tough football players. But it doesn’t always translate to the next level.”