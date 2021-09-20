 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Benet under fire for rescinding job offer to lacrosse coach after learning she was gay

Benet’s administration has come under fire following its decision to rescind an employment offer to the new girls lacrosse coach after learning that she was gay.

By Daily Herald
Amanda Kammes

Benet Academy’s administration has come under fire following its decision to rescind an employment offer to the new girls lacrosse coach after learning that she was gay.

The Lisle Catholic school reportedly hired Amanda Kammes, a Benet alum and head girls varsity lacrosse coach at Montini Catholic High School in Lombard, but rescinded the offer when her paperwork included her wife’s name as her emergency contact.

A rally in protest of the decision was scheduled for this morning at school.

“Benet Academy respects the dignity of all human beings to follow their conscience and live lives of their choosing,” the school said in a statement. “Likewise, as a Catholic school, we employ individuals whose lives manifest the essential teachings of the Church in order to provide the education and faith formation of the young people entrusted to our care.”

Opposition to the decision gained significant momentum over the weekend with more than 1,100 Benet alumni, parents and students signing an online letter condemning the decision addressed to members of the school’s leadership.

Read more at dailyherald.com.

