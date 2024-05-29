Accused Highland Park parade shooter appears in court as 2nd anniversary of attack approaches

Prosecutors and defense attorneys for the accused Highland Park parade shooter say they are preparing another round of motions as the second anniversary of the attack approaches.

Robert Crimo III is accused of killing seven people and wounding dozens at the parade on July 4, 2022. The 23-year-old is scheduled to go on trial in February.

At a brief court hearing Wednesday, prosecutors and defense attorneys laid out plans to file additional motions before the next court hearing on Aug. 28. Neither side offered any further details.

The city of Highland Park will hold its July 4 parade for the first time since the shooting. Last year, the city held a march along the route instead of a traditional parade.

Crimo has been in custody since he was arrested the night of the shooting, after he allegedly opened fire from a business rooftop overlooking a crowd watching the parade. He faces 117 felony counts, including three counts of murder for each person killed. Crimo faces life in prison if convicted of two or more of the murder charges.

At Crimo’s last court hearing in late April, Judge Victoria Rossetti partially reinstated his phone privileges that had been revoked in December.

Crimo’s trial is set for Feb. 24, 2025. Rossetti set that date in February after Crimo briefly chose to represent himself and requested a speedy trial, then reinstated his assistant public defenders.