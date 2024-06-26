Highland Park parade shooting suspect declines to change plea

The Highland Park parade shooting suspect on Wednesday abruptly decided to not go through with a change of his not guilty plea.

Robert Crimo III fell silent when the judge asked if the agreement outlined by Lake County prosecutors was what he’d discussed with his lawyers. Court was briefly recessed, and when Crimo returned his lawyers said their client no longer wanted to go ahead with a change of plea.

Prosecutors said Crimo had agreed to plead guilty to seven counts of first-degree murder in connection with the mass shooting nearly two years ago. In all, he was to plead guilty to a total of 55 counts and be sentenced to natural life in prison, prosecutors said.

Crimo was charged with 117 felony counts after the shooting that killed seven people and wounded 48 others. He’s been held at the Lake County jail pending trial.

Horror on the Fourth

The Lake County state’s attorney’s office accused Crimo of carrying out one of the deadliest mass shootings in Illinois history.

Prosecutors have said Crimo planned the attack for weeks before he opened fire from a rooftop overlooking the Highland Park Fourth of July Parade. Authorities said he disguised himself when he allegedly fired more than 70 rounds from an assault rifle overlooking Central Avenue and Second Street at 10:14 a.m. that morning.

Crimo initially fled in his mother’s car. He allegedly headed toward Madison, Wisconsin, where authorities said he may have been considering a second attack. He was arrested near North Chicago later that day.

Crimo’s motive in the attack is still unclear. He allegedly told investigators that he committed the attack to “wake people up,” according to a federal search warrant.

He was indicted on 117 felony counts in his August 2022 arraignment. Twenty-one of the counts were for the murders of seven victims — three counts for each of them. Prosecutors also charged Crimo with 48 counts of attempted murder, one for each of the wounded victims, and 48 counts of aggravated battery.

Killed in the massacre were Irina and Kevin McCarthy, Jacki Sundheim, Katherine Goldstein, Eduardo Uvaldo, Nicolas Toledo and Stephen Straus.

Massacre led to changes in state laws, set a precedent for prosecution of parents

The massacre led to a statewide assault weapons ban that survived challenges at the Illinois and U.S. Supreme Courts.

Advocates invoked the shooting in renewed calls for a national assault weapons ban. Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering, who helped implement an assault weapon ban in the north suburb in 2013, traveled to Washington, D.C., after the attack with other officials to push for a national ban.

The shooting also highlighted the shortcomings of the state’s red flag laws meant to prohibit the sale of firearms to certain people. Crimo was able to buy the assault weapons used in the attack despite two police reports that indicated he made suicidal statements and threatened to harm his family. That didn’t trigger the state’s red flag law because the family denied the threats and there was no domestic violence order or court order restraining him from having a gun.

After the shooting, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly implemented an emergency rule that allowed the state police to consider a wider range of information to flag someone as a “clear and present danger.”

The shooting also led to a groundbreaking prosecution of Crimo’s father for helping his son obtain the weapons used in the attack. His father, Robert Crimo Jr., signed his son’s gun ownership application in 2019 because his son was too young to get one himself. Lake County prosecutors later charged Crimo Jr. with reckless conduct because they alleged he was aware of his son’s past suicidal and homicidal statements.

Crimo Jr. was about to stand trial late last year when he accepted a last-minute deal, pleading guilty to misdemeanor counts and accepting a two-month sentence.

Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said the guilty plea would serve as a “beacon” for prosecutors across the country to hold parents accountable for the actions of their children. Crimo Jr.'s guilty plea came months before the parents of a school shooter in Michigan were found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.