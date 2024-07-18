The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 18, 2024
Highland Park parade shooting News Chicago

Highland Park massacre victims sue Illinois State Police for approving suspect's gun card

Five lawsuits filed allege state police negligently approved Robert E. Crimo III’s gun ownership application in 2019 despite Highland Park police issuing a “clear and present danger” alert against him months earlier.

By  David Struett
   
SHARE Highland Park massacre victims sue Illinois State Police for approving suspect's gun card
Mourners gather for a vigil near Central Avenue and St Johns Avenue in downtown Highland Park in Highland Park, Illinois, Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

Mourners gather at a vigil near Central Avenue and St. Johns Avenue in downtown Highland Park in 2022. New lawsuits claim the Illinois State Police were negligent when they approved the suspect’s gun ownership card.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times file

Several victims of the Highland Park parade massacre have filed lawsuits against the Illinois State Police, alleging it allowed the suspected shooter to obtain firearms.

Five lawsuits filed in the past month in the Illinois Court of Claims allege state police negligently approved Robert E. Crimo III’s gun ownership application in 2019 despite Highland Park police issuing a “clear and present danger” alert against him months earlier.

Crimo is accused of opening fire from a rooftop on July 4, 2022, killing seven people and wounding 48 others.

The state police — who won’t comment — have said the alert did not rise to the level of denying him a gun ownership card. But the lawsuits claim the alert, prompted by a police house call, included details that showed Crimo was not fit to obtain guns.

“The atrocity carried out by Robert Crimo III was predictable and preventable, if only the Illinois State Police and its Firearm Services Bureau had followed their internal rules, laws, and code provisions that applied to dangerous individuals like Robert Crimo III,” reads a lawsuit filed by the family of Eduardo Uvaldo, who died in the shooting.

His family’s lawyer, Matthew Sims, said in a statement that the “red flag should have been maintained and used to deny the shooter a FOID just weeks later. Instead, it appears the State Police did nothing with it.”

Crimo applied for a gun ownership card when he was 19 and required the signature of his father, Robert Crimo Jr. The father pleaded guilty last year to misdemeanor charges of reckless conduct for signing the application, admitting that he knew his son was not fit to own a weapon.

According to the lawsuits, the red flag was prompted when Highland Park police responded to the Crimo household in September 2019. A family member had called police, claiming Crimo was suicidal and threatened to “kill everyone,” the lawsuit states. Police arrived and allegedly confiscated over a dozen knives, a dagger and a sword. But the boy’s dad allegedly claimed the weapons were his, and the family then denied to police that Crimo had threatened them and himself.

Three other similar lawsuits were filed by the firm Levin and Perconti on behalf of victims Zoe Kolpack, Stephen Kolpack and Michael Joyce. A fifth lawsuit, representing nearly 40 victims and relatives, was filed by the Romanucci & Blandin law firm.

In 2022, the same families sued in state court the alleged shooter Robert E. Crimo III, his father and gun manufacturer Smith & Wesson, who made the alleged murder weapon.

The new lawsuits were filed in the Illinois Court of Claims, where residents can sue state agencies for damages. The cases haven’t yet been given a hearing date, according to a spokesperson for the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office, which oversees the court.

Shortly after the massacre, Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly said there had been “insufficient basis” to deny Crimo III’s request for a FOID card — with family members denying his threats and no domestic violence order or court order restraining him from having a gun.

Days later, Kelly and Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted an emergency rule for broader use of “clear and present danger” reports — aimed at barring applicants from receiving a firearm owner’s identification card or revoking a current card for those who exhibit violent or suicidal behavior.

Next Up In Highland Park shooting
‘Tenía que estar aquí’: Highland Park se une para el primer desfile del 4 de julio desde el tiroteo masivo
'I had to be here’: Highland Park unites for first July 4 parade since mass shooting
Battle over Illinois' assault weapon ban will continue after Supreme Court declines to get involved
Familia de víctima de tiroteo en Highland Park demanda a fabricante de armas Smith & Wesson
Highland Park shooting victim’s family sues Smith & Wesson
Highland Park victims' families stunned when suspect rejects plea deal: 'Today you saw absolute, unadulterated evil’
The Latest
US Republican candidate Donald Trump is seen with blood on his face surrounded by secret service agents as he is taken off the stage at a campaign event at Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, 2024. T
RNC 2024
RNC UPDATES: GOP Pritzker-replacing-Biden quip gets jeers from Illinois delegation
“One hundred and 10 days away from this election, we don’t even know who President Trump and JD Vance is going to run against,” said Ohio U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno. “We have no idea. It could be your governor.”
By Sun-Times staff and wire reports
 
IMG_5237.jpeg
La Voz Chicago
Johnson anuncia más fondos para dueños de casa del lado oeste afectados por las inundaciones en julio de 2023
El dinero beneficiará a hasta 200 propietarios, principalmente personas mayores, que viven en casas unifamiliares o de una o dos unidades. Cada beneficiario podrá recibir hasta $25,000 de ayuda. Sólo los hogares con ingresos totales iguales o inferiores a los ingresos promedios del área pueden acceder a la ayuda.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th).
La Voz Chicago
Johnson cancela la votación para designar a Sigcho-López como presidente del Comité de Zonificación
El alcalde Brandon Johnson pasó el fin de semana presionando a los concejales para que designaran al concejal Byron Sigcho-López (25º) como presidente del poderoso Comité de Zonificación del Concejo Municipal. Pero ante las presiones de los líderes empresariales y la insistencia de los opositores en el Concejo de que se necesitaban 34 votos para considerar la reorganización del mismo, Johnson canceló la votación.
By Fran Spielman
 
Sangamon_County_Sheriff_logo
Downstate Illinois
Illinois deputy charged with murder of woman who called 911 to report a prowler
Sonya Massey, 36, was killed at her home in Springfield on July 6. According to court documents, after the deputy shot Massey, he tried to discourage his partner from helping her.
By AP
 
A Chicago Police Department vehicle.
La Voz Chicago
Una mujer muere días después de recibir un disparo en Albany Park
Valentina García, de 21 años, estaba dentro de un vehículo el 9 de julio en la cuadra 3800 del oeste de la calle Ainslie cuando fue alcanzada por una bala a eso de las 6:54 p.m., dijo la policía de Chicago.
By Sun-Times Wire
 