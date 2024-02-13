Horoscope for Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You're pumped with energy. Not only that, many of you will be skillful in gathering together or working with the energy of friends and groups so that you will get the outcome you want. Be on the lookout for this opportunity, because the powers that be will favor you.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today you might be the puppet-master. In other words, you might pull the strings from behind the scenes and make other people get the results that you want. Certainly, you're ambitious; and you look good to others, which means people will listen to you.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a powerful time because you are in your time of harvest, which is a three-year window that can happen only once every 30 years. Explore opportunities in the law, medicine, publishing and anything to do with higher education. You might travel or make travel plans.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Bosses and people in authority are inclined to help you, especially in matters related to finances, shared property and inheritances. You might also have an important discussion about how to share responsibilities for someone or something.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Work with those who are closest to you to achieve your desire for a little adventure or fresh stimulation. You want to do something different! You want to learn something new. Very possibly, you can do this with the help of a close friend or partner, perhaps someone younger?

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You might accomplish a lot today because you have the motivation to work along with the energy to follow through. But today is not just about work. Oh no. This is also a lovely day for friendships, flirtations and romantic getaways. Make some time for fun!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today is a day for fun, relaxation, enjoyable outings, sports events, luncheons, shopping trips, mini vacations, and, above all, flirtations and romantic rendezvous. Anything to do with the arts and the entertainment world will also please you. Enjoy!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You might want to entertain at home today. Or because increased chaos and activity on the home front are daunting, you might want to escape somewhere? You will definitely enjoy schmoozing and being in the company of others. (You'll also enjoy getting stuff done.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a fast-paced day. Some of you are taking short trips, others are teaching, learning, talking and schmoozing with daily contacts and relatives. It's also a playful, social day. However, a strong creative element will be a lovely boost for those who write, paint, sculpt, act or perform.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You're focused on home and family today. In fact, you might want to "hide" at home among familiar surroundings. Nevertheless, some of you are shopping for wardrobe items, which is a good idea. Others are involved in financial matters and moneymaking efforts. All great choices.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You have a strong need to communicate to others today because you want to enlighten someone about something. And you will do so because fiery Mars is in your sign lined up with Pluto, which makes you driven with a sense of purpose. Oh yes, today you're the little engine that could.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You can get a lot done from behind the scenes today, especially regarding financial matters and exploring ideas that might boost your earnings. A consultation with a friend, especially someone who is creative or artistic, might help you in some way. Meanwhile, avoid people who don't have your best interests at heart. "Be gone!"

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Kelly Hu (1968) shares your birthday. You are open-minded, original and often a trendsetter. You can be rebellious. You like to perform for an audience. Expect exciting changes this year along with increased personal freedom. Seek out new opportunities. Trust your intuition. Travel and new friends are likely.

