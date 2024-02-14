Horoscope for Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You're in a talkative mood today, which is why you want to talk to someone. You have strong feelings, probably about a friend or a group, and you need to express your thoughts or line up supporters for your point of view.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Money issues might be on your mind today, which is why you might have an intense encounter with a parent, boss or someone in a position of authority. Hopefully, you have the freedom to speak up and tell it like it is because you feel the need to say something, that's for sure.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today you have a strong urge to travel or "get away from all this." Obviously, if you can have a change of scenery, this is wonderful. But if not, you will also enjoy learning something new and talking to people from different backgrounds because you want to broaden your experience of the world.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Behind-the-scenes discussions might take place about shared property, taxes, debt or inheritances. Or perhaps you are simply interested in these matters and giving them some extra thought? You have strong feelings about something — no question.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

When dealing with partners, spouses and close friends, issues will not be casual. You have intense feelings about something, which is why you will speak up. Or perhaps this feeling is a strong attachment for someone? You might even be obsessed.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today you will be emphatic about what you expect at work or with a health-related issue, or even with your pet. You have no doubt about what you want. Because of this firm intention on your part, you might be a bit public with your demands.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You might have powerful romantic feelings for someone today. (In fact, some of you will!) However, these strong feelings might also be expressed through the arts or a desire to socialize or even a drive to win at sports. Whatever the case, you feel bold and adventurous today!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You will have to be patient with family members today because everyone has a strong opinion about things, including you. Basically, a particular astrological influence encourages strong, impetuous ideas. Some people will feel obsessed about something. Look for a happy compromise.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a powerful day for those of you in sales, marketing, teaching and acting because you have something to say, and you intend to say it! However, because the moon is opposite your sign today, you are advised to modify your position somewhat. Be agreeable. Be conciliatory. (You catch more flies with honey than vinegar.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Look for ways to help others because you'll find it rewarding to be of service to someone or your community. Nevertheless, you have strong opinions today, including your desire buy something or deal with a financial matter. Give things a sober second thought before you act.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today you have strong wants and needs and you're ready to express them to anyone who will listen. This is because four planets are in your sign, and Venus is lined up with Pluto, which intensifies your feelings. Romance could be the stuff of movies.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

A family discussion or time spent with a female family member will be significant today. Perhaps this is because you have very clear intentions about what you want to achieve. Meanwhile, some of you are completely absorbed by a secret love affair, very possibly with bewildering emotions that overwhelm you.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Singer, songwriter Ed Sheeran (1991) shares your birthday. Because you are determined and ambitious, you are disciplined. People love your warmth and honesty. This is the last year of a nine-year cycle, which means it's time to let go of people, places and things in the past that have held you back.

