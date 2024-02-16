The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, February 16, 2024
Horoscopes Advice Entertainment and Culture

Horoscope for Friday, Feb. 16, 2024

By  Georgia Nicols
   
SHARE Horoscope for Friday, Feb. 16, 2024
Georgia_Nicols.jpg

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Taurus into Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

After the moon alert is over, this is a great day to schmooze! Make an effort to socialize this evening or late this afternoon. Grab a chance for a short trip, or a chat with someone because you need to express your ideas.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is an excellent day for business and commerce as long as you avoid important decisions, financial transactions or the exchange of money during the Moon Alert (see above). That's the gist of it.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

After the moon alert, the moon is in your sign dancing beautifully with three other planets, which makes you charming and energetic, as well as willful and proactive about going after what you want. (The world steps aside for anyone who knows where they're going.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today you're happy to play things low-key and take it easy. After the moon alert, you might research or do business related to shared property, banking and inheritances. This is the day to quietly get things done.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You're in the mood to socialize! After the moon alert, enjoy fun times with partners, close friends and members of the general public. This is the perfect way to end the week. Meet some friends for HappyHour. Circulate!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Later today, you'll be noticed by others. Fortunately, it will be positive attention; in fact, some of you might strike up a flirtation or a romance with a boss or someone in a position of authority. This is a good day for positive experiences with your job, your health or your pet.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You will seek some excitement today because you want to shake things up a bit. Make plans to socialize late in the day or this evening. Go someplace you've never been before. Do something different. Learn something new by meeting people from other cultures. If possible, travel.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today your focus is on home, family and your private life. Home repairs and DIY projects might take place. You'll enjoy redecorating and entertaining at home as well. Conversations with family members will be warm and rewarding. (Probably in more ways than one.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a fast-paced, social day for you. You'll enjoy talking to others, daily contacts as well as siblings and relatives. It's the perfect day to learn as well as share information. Short trips will appeal. Make an extra effort to get along with others today, because the moon is opposite your sign. Be cooperative.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

"Show me the money!" At this moment, five planets are in your Money House, which means you have moneymaking ideas along with the urge to spend money. You can also attract money. You might find a better-paying job or see ways to get more money from your job — after the moon alert.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

The sun, Mercury, Venus, Mars and Pluto are all in Aquarius. This is no little thing. It's major! It means you're holding all the cards, which is why it's easy for you to hold sway with others and not only charm them, but convince them that you are right. (Even if you aren't.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is the low-key day. Cocoon at home if you can. A conversation with a parent or a female relative might be significant. It's the classic time for secrets as well as hidden love affairs. On the upside, research will yield answers.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Mahershala Ali (1974) shares your birthday. You have the skill to be able to transform challenges around you into positive experiences. You are observant and insightful about others. This is a wonderful year for you because you will get recognition for your efforts. Expect a promotion, an award, kudos — something. Bravo!

Next Up In Entertainment
Chicago newcomer found solace in a strange place — the rat hole. Now he tattoos it on his clients.
Dear Abby: Fiance’s family seems to avoid contact with me
US 99 joins small group of country stations playing Beyoncé’s new music
Inside the Ramova Theatre — A look at the newly remodeled South Side venue
Columbia College’s president is stepping down
‘Girl from the North Country': How does it feel when the downtrodden sing Dylan songs? Captivating
The Latest
As the 2024 election approaches, polls show people dislike both President Joe Biden and his Republican challenger, Donald Trump, in equal numbers. Jim Watson/Getty
Columnists
There’s nothing ‘normal’ about 2024 presidential election
President Biden appears unwilling to confront his unpopularity, while Donald Trump spouts brazen lies and is facing criminal trials.
By Gene Lyons
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_540.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Fiance’s family seems to avoid contact with me
Cold shoulder from the man’s mother, his sister and others has woman fearing they don’t like her.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
ILGAPREVIEW.jpg
Elections
NW Side state Senate rematch tops batch of big money General Assembly primary races
While state Sen. Natalie Toro and Chicago Teachers Union organizer Graciela Guzman reprise their battle for a pivotal Logan Square seat, major campaign dollars also figure to flow into a fiercely contested southwest suburban statehouse race.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Columnists
Jack Higgins drew from the heart of Chicago
Beloved Sun-Times editorial cartoonist rose to the heights of his profession while never losing his feeling for regular working people.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, in a wheelchair, listens to former President Donald Trump, standing at a podium, as both are onstage outdoors with a cloudy sky and an upside-down American flag flapping above them.
Immigration
To trace the origins of busing migrants to Chicago, start with Donald Trump, Tucker Carlson and Ted Cruz
The Sun-Times spoke with some key decision makers in Illinois and Texas about the early months of Texas’ program to export migrants to Democratic cities like Chicago. Officials here were caught off guard when Texas Gov. Greg Abbott began shipping busloads of new arrivals in 2022 and were furious when Colorado’s governor and the El Paso, Texas, mayor — Democrats — got in on the act.
By Frank Main and Tina Sfondeles
 